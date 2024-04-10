Republican Kari Lake shocks with opposition to pro-life ruling, claims Arizona needs a 'common sense solution'

Arizona Republican Kari Lake, the presumptive GOP nominee for a United States Senate seat, opposes the pro-life ruling in Arizona.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that a state law, passed in 1864 decades before Arizona became a state, is enforceable. The law not only prohibits abortion — except in cases to save a mother's life — but makes it a felony to perform one or help a woman procure one.

In a statement, Lake condemned the ruling and claimed the "pre-statehood law is out of step with Arizonans."



"I am the only woman and mother in this race. I understand the fear, anxiety and joy of pregnancy and motherhood. I wholeheartedly agree with President Trump — this is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and her people," Lake said.

"I oppose today's ruling, and am calling on [Gov.] Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support," she added.

Not only did Lake voice her opposition to the ruling, but she promised not to support a federal ban on abortion if she is elected to the Senate.

"I am not going to D.C. to legislate an issue that has been returned to the states," Lake explained.



The problem with Lake's position, pro-life advocates might argue, is that because the overturn of Roe v. Wade returned the issue of abortion to individual states, some states have no restrictions on abortion at all, theoretically permitting abortion up until the moment of birth.

In fact, seven states — Alaska, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont — plus Washington, D.C., have no gestational limit on abortion.

That's why one of the leading pro-life organizations, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, fiercely denounced Donald Trump's position on abortion, which Lake's mirrors.

"Unborn children and their mothers deserve national protections and national advocacy from the brutality of the abortion industry. The Dobbs decision clearly allows both states and Congress to act," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America. "Saying the issue is 'back to the states' cedes the national debate to the Democrats who are working relentlessly to enact legislation mandating abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. If successful, they will wipe out states’ rights."

Lake's opposition to the Arizona law is an about-face. Just two years ago, she praised the statute as "a great law."

Lake's position on the issue is important because, if she is elected to the U.S. Senate, she could be part of Republicans winning back control of the upper house.

That means her opposition to a federal ban on abortion could sink efforts to pass one if Republicans win control of both the House and Senate.

