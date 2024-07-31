Kari Lake secures victory in Arizona's GOP Senate primary — Abe Hamadeh holds lead over Blake Masters

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake secured a victory in the Senate primary race against Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb (R) on Tuesday.



With just 5% of the count remaining as of Wednesday morning, Lake had an over 16-point lead against Lamb, according to NBC News. The Associated Press called the race at 8:44 p.m. local time.

'We're going to make Arizona grand again.'

Lake applauded Lamb for running "a great campaign."

"I really hate to call him my opponent. He's my friend," Lake said of Lamb.

Lake will go up against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in the upcoming November election.

On Tuesday evening, before the election results were called, Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, told her supporters, "We will make Arizona affordable again. And, guess what, we're going to make Arizona grand again."

After her victory was declared, Lake called for all of those who did not vote for her in the primary to support her in the upcoming election against Gallego, who she warned is an "extreme liberal Democrat from Chicago who was hand-picked to move to Arizona and try to turn this amazing state into a socialist state."

"He's an open-border zealot against the border wall," Lake stated. "He voted to give illegals that poured into this country during the Biden invasion, not only asylum, but he wants them to be able to vote in this next election."

In response to Lake's win, Gallego said, "In the 554 days since we launched this campaign, Arizonans in every corner of the state have made clear that they want a U.S. Senator who can bring people together to defend abortion rights, cut costs for families, protect our water future, and take care of our veterans — and that's exactly what I intend to do."

"From now until November, I welcome all Arizonans — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike — to join our team and help defeat Kari Lake and her dangerous plan to ban abortion and hurt Arizonans," he said.

Anything else?

In another highly anticipated state race, as of Monday morning, Abe Hamadeh (R) held a strong lead over Blake Masters (R) in the race for Arizona's U.S. House District 8 seat. NBC News reported that, with 92% of the votes counted, Hamadeh maintained 29.8% and Masters 25.3%.

Both Hamadeh and Masters were endorsed by Trump ahead of the election.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "We have a very important Republican Primary Election on Tuesday for Arizona's 8th Congressional District, with two spectacular America First Candidates."

"They will both be spectacular, and I'm pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona's 8th Congressional District — THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" Trump added.

