Karine Jean-Pierre gives word salad after being asked about Biden's pardon of Hunter

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre talked in circles after being asked about President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter for crimes that may have been committed within a 10-year period after insisting during the election that he would not do so.

Jean-Pierre, accompanying Biden on a trip to Africa, was asked on Air Force One if Biden had previously lied to the American people about the pardon.

“First of all, one of the things that the president always believes is to be truthful to the American people. That is something that he always truly believes. And if you see the end of his — I assume that you’ve read his statement — and you look at the end of that statement, and he actually says that in the first line in the last paragraph, and — and respects the thinking and how the American people will actually see this and his decision-making, and I would encourage everyone to read it full, the president’s statement," Jean-Pierre said.

'This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution.'

"He came to this decision this weekend. So let’s be very clear about that," she continued. "He says it himself. It’s in his voice. He said he came to this decision this weekend. And he said he wrestled with this and — because he believes in the justice system, but he also believes that the war politics infected the process and led to a miscarriage of justice."

While both Biden and Jean-Pierre insist that Biden decided during this recent holiday weekend to issue the pardon, the decision was expected long before this December, especially in the event that Donald Trump won the presidency. While Biden's pardon has been met with heavy criticism from Republicans, who point out the lie was told by the White House for months, some Democrats have also voiced their dismay.

"I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong. This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers," Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) said on X.

As for the rest of the first family, first lady Jill Biden told reporters at a White House holiday event with National Guard families, "Of course I support the pardon of my son."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!