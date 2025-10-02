Kash Patel cuts FBI ties to Anti-Defamation League after critical listing against Turning Point USA

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League after many criticized the ADL for listing Turning Point USA as a hate group.

The ADL shut down a "Glossary of Extremism" over the backlash on Tuesday in response to heavy criticism on social media after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

'That era is OVER. This FBI won't partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs.'

FBI Director Kash Patel referenced an address from former FBI Director James Comey to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in 2017, where he literally expressed his love for the organization.

"James Comey wrote 'love letters' to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them — a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans," he wrote on social media. "That era is OVER. This FBI won't partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs."

He added in a statement to Fox News Digital, "That was not law enforcement; it was activism dressed up as counterterrorism, and it put Americans in danger."

The ADL told Reuters that it had taken note of Patel's statement and added that the organization "has deep respect" for the FBI.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk entered the fray and criticized the ADL.

"The ADL hates Christians, therefore it is ... a hate group," he posted on the X platform Sunday.

"The @ADL has become a far left hate propaganda machine," he added.

In January, the ADL defended Musk from accusations that he had made a Nazi salute gesture during a rally for the second inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. The group was criticized by Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York over its statement of support for Musk.

Musk previously accused the ADL of costing X ad revenue by demanding social media accounts be suspended for language it deemed offensive or extremist.

