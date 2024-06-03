'Fixed this': Katy Perry posts edited version of Harrison Butker speech to make it pro-gay, anti-marriage

Singer Katy Perry posted an edited version of NFL kicker Harrison Butker's viral speech that included criticisms of Joe Biden, pride month, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Her version was edited to promote gay pride.

The Kansas City Chiefs player delivered an anti-politically correct commencement address to hundreds of graduates at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school, in mid-May 2024.

Perry apparently took issue with particular moments in Butker's speech relating to women and gay pride.

"Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride," Perry wrote on Instagram.

In his speech, Butker gave comments such as "some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

"I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God's will in their life," he added.

In her edited version, Perry changed the statements to have Butker say that people are much happier supporting women and "not saying" that the majority of women are most excited about getting married or having children.

'Society is shifting and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion.'

Butker also addressed pride and Pride Month, saying "the deadly sin of pride" now "has an entire month dedicated to it."

Perry's version was edited to make it seem as if Butker said, "People young and old are embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion," and, "I want to say Happy Pride to all of you."

The full transcript of the edited video is as follows, per Variety:



"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved at this point in your young lives. How many of you are sitting here, now about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career? I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world. I say all of this to you because I have seen firsthand how much happier someone can be supporting women, and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. The road ahead is bright, things are changing. Society is shifting and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride to all of you, and congratulations class of 2024."

Perry has recently posted AI-generated photos of herself, as well as calls for a ceasefire in Palestine but not in her own words.



"For over seven months, we've witnessed this tragedy unfolding, resulting in thousands of children killed or injured," her post read. "UNICEF continues to call for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and an end to the senseless killing of children."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

