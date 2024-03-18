Keith Olbermann appears to endorse Trump assassination: 'There's always the hope' (UPDATE)

UPDATE, 8:29 p.m.: X on Monday noted that the visibility of Olbermann's post was limited due to the platform's rules against "violent speech."

UPDATE, 7:11 p.m.: Olbermann on Monday afternoon posted the following clarification — and dig at Fox News — regarding his controversial X comment:

Original story below

Far-left former cable news talking head Keith Olbermann over the weekend appeared to endorse the assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Say what?

Olbermann — rarely shy about espousing leftist views, particularly when his aim is taking shots at Trump — noticed a Saturday afternoon post on X from the account of Biden-Harris HQ, which touts itself as a "project of Biden-Harris 2024" and boasts over 300,000 followers.

The Biden-Harris HQ post included a video of Trump on the campaign trail and remarked that "Trump says he has been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated."

Olbermann's response? "There's always the hope."

Image source: X

The collective reaction to Olbermann's words, as you might guess, wasn't terribly positive. Here's a sampling of some comments directed back to him:

"At the very least this is a TOS violation," one commenter reacted before tagging " @Safety" and " @Support." " Perhaps @SecretService should pay Keith a visit. We all know Keith is mentally unstable."

Perhaps should pay Keith a visit. We all know Keith is mentally unstable." "This account should be permanently suspended," another user suggested.

"You do realize that calling for the assassination of political opposition would make you the bad guys… right?" another commenter queried.

"Are you threatening the life of a former president and the Republican nominee to be our next president[?]" another user asked.

"You’re aware that Trump still has a Secret Service detail, right Keith?" another commenter asked.

"Dear @elonmusk...Is this glorifying murder? Incitement to assassinate a president? ... Olbermann is literally encouraging someone to murder a president. He needs to be banned from here," another user stated.

"Keith, you need Jesus. Find a Bible. Open it to Romans 8. Read it," another commenter pleaded.

Anything else?

Olbermann also was getting ratioed for his X post Monday evening, with nearly 3,000 comments coming in compared to just over 1,000 likes and counting.

Fox News reported that neither Olbermann nor Trump's campaign responded to a request for comment.

This story has been updated.

