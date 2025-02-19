VIDEO: Dancers protest Trump takeover of Kennedy Center in cringiest demonstration possible

A number of dancers participated in an interpretative dance protest against the takeover of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the social media response was predictably hilarious.

Video of the cringey protest showed a column of protesters solemnly processing in front of the cultural center while making bizarre hand gestures, ostensibly meant to resist President Donald Trump.

'It feels like a bit of an assault to come into the Kennedy Center and threaten our freedom of expression.'



Trump ordered the firing of several members of the Kennedy Center's board of directors and was made chairman on Feb. 7. Others voluntarily resigned from the board in protest.

"At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN," he wrote.

"I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture," he added. "We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!"

The move enraged many on the left who saw the center as a pivotal cultural institution. On Wednesday 34 protesters arrived in buses at the center to dance against Trump.

Interpretative dance protester Keira Hartmendoza explained to WRC-TV that Trump taking over the center was getting in their way of constitutional free expression and conversation, as well as reflection.

"It feels like a bit of an assault to come into the Kennedy Center and threaten our freedom of expression," she said. "I think expression is what artists do best, and it fosters conversation, reflection, and bringing people together in community, and when that is threatened or devalued, we feel like it's an assault on our constitutional right, our First Amendment right."

Video online showed the preposterous protest:

Democrats protest the Trump administration at the Kennedy Center via interpretative dance



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/liJVs56qy0

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 19, 2025

Many people on social media were ready with the jokes:

"I read in Sun Tzu's The Art of War that interpretive dance was a devastating tactic only reserved for the most dire of situations. Or it was complete bulls**t, I don't remember," responded Army veteran Felipe Serrano.

"USAID would pay $5 million for a protest like this in Botswana," said another user.

"Looks like the old people's workout at the nursing home," replied another detractor.

NPR reported that despite the Kennedy Center saying that it will not be changing the dance programs, the protest organizer said she was already planning another interpretative dance protest.

Scenes from the protest can be viewed on WRC's news video on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!