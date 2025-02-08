Trump trolls DC elites in stunning takeover of Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump announced that he would install himself as the chairman of the prominent John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., in his latest attack on snobby elites.

The president made the announcement on Truth Social on Friday with the goal of making the cultural center more in line with his values and artistic tastes.

"At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN," he wrote. "I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!"

Trump went on to criticize the far-left performances previously conducted at the center.

"Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP," he continued. "The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

Critics of the president were outraged at the takeover, and some wondered if it is even legal.

"This is shameful and appalling and totally on track for our evil idiot president," said LGBTQ magazine editor Randy Shulman.

"No decent person will be affiliated with the Kennedy Center after today. It will become a MAGA cesspool of talentless mediocre white men," read another response.

"We all knew the arts would struggle under this administration but holy f**k this is nuts. I feel for anyone working at @kennedycenter - this one hurts the heart because KC is so important to presenting a wide range of culture in the past," read another reply.

Among the trustees Trump kicked to the curb was private equity billionaire David Rubenstein, who had been the largest individual donor in the Kennedy Center's history.

The center previously made headlines when Republicans discovered the organization had received $25 million in coronavirus relief funds in 2020.

