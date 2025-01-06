Kent State lecturer suggests Hamas terror attacks were miraculous

Another apparent champion of Islamic terrorism has been outed on campus, this time at Kent State University.

The Middle East Media Research Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based watchdog group, recently shared a video containing excerpts from a pair of sermons given by radical Kent State math lecturer Nader Taha — one reportedly recorded on Nov. 10, 2023, and the other recorded last month.

Just weeks after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Israel, Taha, an imam affiliated with the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent, suggested in a sermon that Israel had routinely "disgraced" the Al-Aqsa Mosque, "so your brothers and sisters in Gaza responded."

"The faces of the children of Israel will be so humiliated — Allah says that," Taha subsequently states in the edit of the video shared by MEMRI. "What do you want more than the humiliation of faces than what you have seen nowadays?"

Taha suggested further in his November address that Israel will spend billions of dollars to demonstrate its democratic nature, but "it will backfire on them. ... Then they shall be defeated and overpowered, and that's what we have seen, dear brothers."

'References to the October 2023 massacre are abhorrent and stand in stark contrast to our institutional commitment to peaceful dialogue.'

In the second sermon, reportedly recorded on Dec. 13, 2024, Taha says, "To be honest with you, Gaza — they planted the seed of freedom in the heart of not just only the Muslim world but the whole world. From their steadfastness, from the way they sacrificed, and they defeated that myth. Before that, it was [said by] all: 'Oh, Israel, the fourth-strongest army in the world, it is undefeated. They were able to defeat five Arabic armies in less than six hours.'"

Campus Reform noted that Taha was referring to the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, which was fought over a period of six days between Israel and Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

"And yet," continued Taha, "in the Al-Aqsa Flood, we have seen miracle after miracle after miracle."

Hamas and its sympathizers refer to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel that left 797 civilians and 379 security personnel dead by the code name "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood."

Kent State University issued a statement on Jan. 2 condemning Taha's remarks as "antisemitic" and noting that "references to the October 2023 massacre are abhorrent and stand in stark contrast to our institutional commitment to peaceful dialogue, as well as our core values of kindness and respect."

"Now more than ever, and especially in light of the tragic attack in New Orleans, we call for understanding and dialogue as the path to avoiding violence and destruction," continued the university's statement. "The remarks were not made on a Kent State campus, nor as part of any official event or program."

Journalist Toni Airaksinen indicated that Taha is apparently still scheduled to begin teaching four courses at the university later this month.

Blaze News reached out to the university about Taha's status as a lecturer but did not immediately receive a response. Taha similarly did not immediately respond with comment.

Recent pro-Hamas protests and riots on campuses across the country revealed that Taha is anything but an outlier, even on university faculties.

Blaze News previously reported that Joseph Massad, a professor of modern Arab politics at Columbia University who has a special interest in "theories of nationalism, sexuality, race, and religion" and regularly contributes to the Middle East Eye, is set to teach a course on Zionism despite referring to Islamic terrorism as "resistance" and insinuating that the victims of the Oct. 7 attack were "cruel colonizers."

