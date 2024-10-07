Pro-Palestinian protesters chant 'resistance is justified' at Columbia University on anniversary of horrific terror attack

Anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University were criticized on social media for appearing to chant in support of the horrific October 7 terror attack on the one-year anniversary.

Video posted to social media Monday showed protesters chanting, "Resistance is justified," while marching with anti-Israel signs. Another video showed them chanting, "One solution! Revolution!" which many took to be a reference to Hitler's "final solution" of genocide. Some of the protesters carried Palestinian flags and signs supporting the Israeli divestment movement.

A smaller group of demonstrators assembled to express support for Israel. They also set up an art installation in honor of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.

Some of the anti-Israel protesters left the Columbia demonstration to join another protest on Wall Street in downtown New York City.

The Oct. 7 terror attack claimed the lives of 1,139 people and injured many thousands. In addition, about 250 people were taken hostage from Israel, including some U.S. citizens. Israel responded by launching a military attack on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but the conflict has spread to the north after Hezbollah attacked from Lebanon.

In April, the pro-Palestinian protesters took over an academic building at Columbia, prompting officials to shut down entry gates. In August, the president of Columbia University announced her resignation and cited the violent protests.

"Tension, division, and politicization have disrupted our campus over the last year," said Minouche Shafik. "I have tried to navigate a path that upholds academic principles and treats everyone with fairness and compassion."

