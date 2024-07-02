Los Angeles man chases down suspects' car after robbery, rear-ends it into crash that kills one suspect, police say

California police said that a man who was targeted in a robbery used his car to chase down the suspects, rear-ended their vehicle, and caused a crash that killed one of the suspects.

The astonishing sequence unfolded on Saturday evening after the 21-year-old victim was approached by a group of armed men at a gas station in Culver City and robbed, according to a police press release.

'One of the suspects was found hiding in the backyard of a home by a K9 unit.'

The man chased after the suspects' white sedan in his Mercedes-Benz SUV, and some time later, rear-ended the car, forcing it to crash into a light pole near Adams Boulevard and West View Street.

Police said they responded to calls about the car accident at about 5:28 p.m., and when they arrived, they found one of the suspects dead from his injuries in the crash. He was described only as a man in his thirties.

Other suspects fled from the scene after the crash and fired a gun at the victim during their escape. One of the suspects was found hiding in the backyard of a home by a K-9 unit and taken into custody.

Police said the victim stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the police investigation. They did not say whether he was detained, but they did confirm that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

The victim was not injured, and the police are still investigating the incident.

Recent statistics from the LAPD show that violent crime has increased in Los Angeles by 2.9% while robberies have increased by 9.5%. Interim Los Angeles Police Chief Dominic Choi told a meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners that homicide had increased by a whopping 28.1% from 73 homicides through March compared to only 57 homicides in the same period the previous year.

Some critics have blamed worsening crime on liberal criminal enforcement policies by District Attorney George Gascón, who was elected with the help of millions in donations from left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Culver City is a city in Los Angeles County of about 40k residents. The average home in the city costs about $1.3 million, according to Zillow, while the average rent for an apartment with two bedrooms is $3,239, according to Apartments.com.

