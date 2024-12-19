FBI raids home of Los Angeles deputy mayor accused of making bomb threat against City Hall

The deputy mayor of Los Angeles released a statement after his home was raided by the FBI as part of an investigation into a bomb threat made against City Hall earlier this year.

Brian Williams was appointed by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to oversee public safety, but he is now being investigated over the bomb threat, according to the Los Angeles Times.

'Los Angeles City Hall had been evacuated after a suspicious package was found in the lobby.'

The mayor's office confirmed the accusation in a statement Wednesday and said Williams was placed immediately on administrative leave.

"When the threat was reported, the LAPD investigated and determined there was no immediate danger. Following additional investigation, LAPD referred this matter to the FBI for further investigation," the statement read.

Before joining Bass' office in March 2023, Williams had worked for seven years as the executive director of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission.

"My number one job as Mayor is to keep Angelenos safe," said Bass after appointing Williams. "The only way to do that is to hold people who commit crimes accountable and to take real steps to prevent crime from happening in the first place."

No further details were released about the bomb threat, but in September, the Los Angeles City Hall had been evacuated after a suspicious package was found in the lobby. Also in October, the mail room of City Hall had been evacuated after a suspicious white substance was found in a package.

