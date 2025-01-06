Videos show driver swerving into large group of young bicyclists who later assault the driver at parking garage

California police are investigating a pair of videos apparently showing a driver swerving his car into a large group of bicyclists who later attacked him at a parking structure.

KCAL-TV reported that the feud between the driver and the bicyclists was recorded on W. Olympic Boulevard in Mid-Wilshire, but the date of the altercation is unclear. The first video shows the driver in the white Mercedes-Benz driving recklessly through the crowd of bicycle riders, who appear to be in their teens.

'It's giving me chills because it's unacceptable. ... There's no frustration that you could feel to have to go to that extreme.'

A second video shows a group of the young bicycle riders catch up to the car in a parking garage and attack the man while vandalizing the car. Eventually, the man is able flee from them.

Residents in Mid-Wilshire told KCAL that they had seen a large group of bicyclists taking over the road on Saturday.

Rosalina Hernandez owns a business in the area and says her customers enjoy watching the bicyclists and that they go through at least once a year.

"It was pretty joyful. The customers that were outside were cheering them on and people were honking," Hernandez said.

She was upset by the video.

"Seeing the video, it's giving me chills because it's unacceptable," she said. "Especially as a parent. There's no frustration that you could feel to have to go to that extreme."

Los Angeles Police Department said officers were investigating but had not identified any of the suspects.

“We’re aware of the video, but detectives are investigating exactly what occurred,” said LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes. “There shouldn’t be that many bicycles on the road blocking traffic, so that would be unsafe, but I don’t know exactly what transpired.”

The videos can be viewed on KCAL's news video on YouTube.

The altercation is just the latest in a series of bike and vehicle takeovers that sometimes erupt into violence and other criminal behavior. In one instance from September, dozens of young bicyclists swarmed a 7-Eleven convenience store and stole whatever merchandise they could run off with.

