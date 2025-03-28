LA sheriff's stations to protest 'wrongful and politically charged prosecution' of deputy

Nearly two dozen sheriff's stations affiliated with Los Angeles County will boycott a popular law enforcement event in protest of the prosecution of one of their own.

At least 20 L.A. County sheriff's stations — including Santa Clarita, West Hollywood, two detention centers, and the Training Bureau — have pledged to boycott the 2025 Baker to Vegas relay scheduled for April 5 and 6. The event — during which teams travel 120 miles between Baker, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada — is described as "the world’s most prestigious and unique law enforcement foot race."

These sheriff's station employees are disgusted with what the Los Angeles Sheriff's Professional Association called the "wrongful and politically charged prosecution" of Deputy Trevor Kirk, an Army veteran and father of two.

'Kirk deployed pepper spray — a mild, department-approved tool — after a takedown to gain compliance, avoiding lethal force like a gun, or Taser.'

Back in June 2023, Kirk and another deputy responded to a call about a possible robbery involving a man and a woman at a supermarket. A source connected with the LASPA told Blaze News that at least the female had been "caught in the act."

The deputies encountered a couple in the parking lot who matched a description of the suspects.

The deputies first placed the male suspect in handcuffs while the female suspect, Jacy Huseton, recorded on her cell phone. Kirk then allegedly attempted to take her phone before grabbing her by the arm, hooking his hand behind her neck, and throwing her "violently" to the ground, "face first," a DOJ statement said.

Afterward, Kirk allegedly placed a knee on the woman's shoulder, at which point she began hollering phrases often associated with George Floyd and Eric Garner, who both died during encounters with law enforcement. "Get your neck [sic] off my … off my … I can’t breathe," she said, according to the DOJ.

Kirk then pepper-sprayed her twice in the face, the DOJ said. Huseton was later treated for injuries related to the pepper spray and the impact of forcing her to the ground.

'It doesn't happen to white folks like this.'

The LASPA offered a different version of events. According to a press release from the deputies' union given to Blaze News, "Kirk deployed pepper spray — a mild, department-approved tool — after a takedown to gain compliance, avoiding lethal force like a gun, or Taser. He immediately called for medical assistance, per protocol."

Bodycam footage of the incident can be seen below:

Video of the encounter went viral, and activists quickly sided with Huseton as an alleged victim of racially motivated police brutality.

"The day of the incident, I thought that I was going to be killed," she said at a press conference about a lawsuit she filed a few weeks after the incident.

"He tried to kill me … and for what? Because I was taking a picture or trying to take a video of possibly some misconduct on an African-American male."

"It doesn't happen to white folks like this," her attorney, Caree Harper, insisted at the time, "and we're not gonna have it happening to black folks like this."

Neither Huseton nor her male companion were charged in connection with the alleged robbery, which some outlets have downplayed as a possible "shoplifting."

However, just last month, Kirk was convicted of one federal count of deprivation of rights under color of law and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The LASPA views his conviction as a "travesty" and a vicious miscarriage of justice. "If officers can be prosecuted for lawful duty, no one wearing a badge is safe," the union said in the press release.

Participants in the Baker to Vegas boycott hope that their protest will shine a brighter spotlight on what they see as an unjust prosecution. They're also offering an alternative event that will raise money for his family.

