MS Now host implodes over Pete Hegseth saying, 'We leave no man behind,' after pilot rescue

While many are happy that the Trump administration was able to rescue two military members from the conflict in Iran, at least one MS Now host is furious at some words used about that rescue.

Lawrence O'Donnell complained in a monologue on his show that War Secretary Pete Hegseth used the phrase, "We leave no man behind," while praising the military operation.

'That is, of course, the old-school version of the idea, back when only men flew American military planes.'

O'Donnell cited President Donald Trump, who explained that 155 aircraft and hundreds of military personnel were included in the operation to rescue a colonel who had ejected from an F-15 fighter jet.

"Donald Trump had said the Iranians couldn't possibly do that. Donald Trump said they had no air defenses in Iran, and they humiliated Donald Trump by proving him wrong — by shooting down his planes, shooting down two of his planes," O'Donnell said.

"The pilot of that plane was rescued within hours of the shoot-down. The still-unnamed, seriously injured colonel had to hide for 48 hours before the rescue team could find him and save him without losing any other military personnel in that very risky mission," he added.

"They did lose two rescue planes worth $100 million each that they had to leave behind in Iran and destroy as they were leaving," O'Donnell said. "And today at the White House, that brilliant rescue was described by the secretary of defense ... as a long-standing American military rule of never leaving anyone behind."

He aired the video of Hegseth saying, "We leave no man behind," to reporters.

"That is, of course, the old-school version of the idea, back when only men flew American military planes," O'Donnell continued. "General Dan Kaine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, put it this way: 'We leave no one behind.' The general knows, unlike Pete Hegseth, that that could have been a woman they were trying to rescue, and it might be a woman the next time."

He went on to accuse Hegseth of ignoring the history of thousands of military members, including the late John McCain, who were left behind in previous American conflicts.

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O'Donnell also claimed that Trump had gone "insane" and that he was not a Christian "in any real sense." He also said the president should be removed from the Oval Office under the 25th Amendment.

The liberal host was ridiculed by many online, not the least of which was the Republican National Committee.

"Btw what is a woman, @Lawrence?" the RNC responded.

Video of O'Donnell's breathless rant is available for review on the MS Now YouTube channel.

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