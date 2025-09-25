Karoline Leavitt torches CNN after lethal Texas shooting linked to anti-ICE app: 'The liberal media is complicit'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt excoriated the liberal media after a mainstream media report was linked to the lethal shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas on Wednesday.

One detainee was killed and two were injured in the shooting in Dallas. Police said they found a man dead by his own hand on a nearby rooftop and believe he was the shooter.

'They are quick to write a fake story portraying ICE in a negative light ... and they hardly ever write about the vicious criminals that ICE is arresting every day to make our country safer.'

"Three months ago, CNN irresponsibly gave free publicity to an app that recklessly shares the location of ICE Agents," wrote Leavitt on social media.

"It has now been revealed the leftist lunatic shooter who opened fire on the Dallas ICE Facility was using one of these apps," she added. "The liberal media is complicit in the increased threats and violence against ICE."

Leavitt linked to a post by Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel that claimed the shooting suspect had downloaded a list of ICE locations in Texas as well as "searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents."

CNN was among the media outlets that reported on the ICE-tracking apps and was accused of promoting the services in order to encourage protests and violence against federal agents.

"We see it every day — they are quick to write a fake story portraying ICE in a negative light, often omitting the real facts of these cases, and they hardly ever write about the vicious criminals that ICE is arresting every day to make our country safer," Leavitt concluded.

Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images

In an email to Blaze News, a spokesperson for CNN released the following comment:

This is an app that is publicly available to any iPhone user who wants to download it. There is nothing illegal about reporting the existence of this or any other app, nor does such reporting constitute promotion or other endorsement of the app by CNN.

Patel added that the shooting suspect had allegedly composed a handwritten note reading: "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?"

The deceased suspect in the shooting was later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to include a comment from a CNN spokesperson.

