LeBron James is still upset about not getting unanimous MVP vote in 2013 — compares himself to Beyonce at the Grammys

LeBron James is still bothered he didn't get every single vote for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award in 2013.

James won his second NBA championship with the Miami Heat that year and was named the league's MVP. However, James collected 120 of 121 first-place votes, meaning he would not become the first unanimously voted MVP in NBA history.

During an episode of "The Shop," James expressed that he was still bothered by the rogue vote of one journalist.

"I also had the opportunity to be, I would’ve been the first unanimous MVP where I got all 120 votes. But I got 119," he said, misstating the vote count by one. "There was one vote where he voted for Carmelo [Anthony]."

"The writer is from Boston, of course. I know his name too, but I ain’t going to give him that light just yet; I'll wait for the doc on that," James said.

That writer is and was publicly known as the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn. Washburn justified his reasons for not voting for James that same year and stated that his understanding of what an MVP is may differ from James'.

"I had no idea I would be the only voter to leave LeBron out of first," Washburn wrote at the time, according to CBS News. "This isn't Mrs. Wilson's class, I don't walk around asking fellow sportswriters their answers to the US History quiz. This isn't the Best Player in the Game award; it's the Most Valuable Player award, and I think what [Carmelo] Anthony accomplished this season was worthy of my vote."

James' complaints echo the ones he made in 2016 after Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry became the first unanimous MVP selection.

"I was heated," James said of 2013. "But I knew all along [I wasn't getting a unanimous vote]. I just knew it, man," he told Cleveland.com.

"It just pushed me harder," James said. "That's all. It motivated me further."

The forward admitted at the time that he initially believed it was a writer from New York that voted for Knicks star Anthony.

"I got the New York part right. It was 'Melo,' my guy ... I didn't get the writer right in Boston."

BlazeTV's Jason Whitlock, however, attributes James' comments to him "channeling his inner Michael Jordan."

"He wants us to believe he's motivated by slights. It's fake. LeBron doesn't run off anger. He runs off joy," Whitlock explained. "He's a mostly joyous person who pretends to be angry because the so-called 'culture' says black people are supposed to be mad at the world."

"The world has treated LeBron wonderfully ever since it discovered his athletic gifts around age 10. LeBron is quite happy, has been for a long time," the writer and host stated.

Lebron is really putting all of his insecurities out there. 😂



Gary Washburn explains in detail why he did NOT vote for Lebron James for the MVP that year and whether or not he would change that vote knowing it stopped him from receiving the unanimous MVP. 🏀 https://t.co/S6e3uowUIF pic.twitter.com/yOvgHGp8YZ

— NBA Strife ツ (@strifeomg) April 20, 2024

That was not all James took issue with from 2013, though. James said it still "stings" that he didn't win the Defensive Play of the Year award, which was given to Marc Gasol despite the player not being named to the NBA's All-Defensive first team that season.

"That's the only award that I don't have in my house; that kind of stings," James said, before comparing his award snub to singer Beyonce not winning at the Grammys. "I talked about this before; it don't make sense. It's almost like what [Julio Rodriguez] just said about B. How can she have the most Grammys but never won Album of the Year?"

BlazeTV contributor T.J. Moe added that James is one of the most "naturally gifted athletes" ever to compete but consistently plays the victim card.



"God gave him more natural ability than virtually anyone that has ever existed, yet LeBron has spent most of his career pretending to be some sort of victim. He’s insufferable," he added.

James also claimed on the podcast that journalists who have voted on such awards were not "watching the game" nor "studying" it.

