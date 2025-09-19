The left is in an uproar, accusing conservatives of pushing Jimmy Kimmel off the air and of hypocritically undermining their own First Amendment principles.

Yet, Kimmel’s exit was driven by a fed-up network responding to market forces. The left has looked the other way when conservative outlets battled federally funded censorship campaigns targeting their voices, including as recently as December 2024.

'Jimmy Kimmel got canceled by his own Democrat-run network because his own affiliates finally got fed up with his garbage ratings, his garbage behavior, and his garbage lies.'

The now-defunct Global Engagement Center, a subdivision of the State Department, was formed under the Obama administration and tasked with the mission “to recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts aimed at undermining or influencing the policies, security, or stability of the United States, its allies, and partner nations.”

While the GEC was initially created to protect Americans from “disinformation” from other countries, it was used against several American media outlets, including Blaze Media.

Under the Biden administration, the GEC expanded its so-called disinformation efforts, partnering with the Global Disinformation Index, a United Kingdom-based nonprofit. GDI claims to provide “independent, neutral, and transparent data and intelligence to advise policymakers and business leaders about how to combat disinformation and its creators.”

This partnership allowed the Biden administration to finance the censorship of American media without violating its goal of countering foreign propaganda.

The GDI published a report in 2022 that listed American outlets it deemed the “least risky” and the “riskiest” for publishing "disinformation."

According to the GDI, the top 10 “riskiest” media websites included:

New York Post

Reason Magazine

RealClearPolitics

The Daily Wire

The Blaze

One America News Network

The American Conservative

The Federalist

Newsmax

The American Spectator

GDI labeled NPR, AP News, the New York Times, ProPublica, and Insider among the top 10 least risky.

The federal government’s funding of GDI prompted a lawsuit in December 2023 from Texas, the Daily Wire, and the Federalist. The lawsuit called it “one of the most egregious government operations to censor the American press in the history of the nation.”

“Conservative commentators and news outlets like the Federalist were blacklisted, censored, and illegally targeted for destruction by the federal government for years, and Jimmy Kimmel never said a word,” Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of the Federalist, told Blaze News.

“Jimmy Kimmel got canceled by his own Democrat-run network because his own affiliates finally got fed up with his garbage ratings, his garbage behavior, and his garbage lies,” Davis continued. “Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in front of his wife and children because of his beliefs, is an actual martyr. Jimmy Kimmel is a pathetic crybully who’s finally getting a taste of his own medicine.”

The GEC was officially shut down in December 2024.

