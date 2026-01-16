Leftist candidate tries to orchestrate Trump 'gotcha' — and fails miserably

A leftist congressional candidate launched a lousy attempt to further conflate President Donald Trump with literal Nazis, but failed miserably.

Candidate Mark Davis of Florida sounded the alarm Thursday, noting the website "Nazis.us" redirects users to the Department of Homeland Security page. Davis implied that he stumbled upon this website and urged supporters to "give them a donation."

'I pointed it directly at Kristi Noem's department.'

"OK, I think I have it figured out....if you go to Nazis.us it takes you to our DHS website because, of course it does," Davis said in a post on X. "It just makes sense. Whoever did that, give them a donation."

Despite his attempt to frame the Trump administration as Nazis, X users quickly found out that Davis was actually the one who created the website.

RELATED: Florida Panthers praise Trump during White House visit: 'Nothing beats this'

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After getting brutally ratioed in his comment section, Davis changed his tune and openly admitted that he purchased the domain himself.

"If Kristi Noem and donald trump didn't know my name before, they damn sure do now," Davis said. "I bought nazis.us. I pointed it directly at Kristi Noem's department. And now the whole damn world is watching. I just held up a mirror ... and they hate their reflection. And it's a middle finger they can't erase. You want to cry about 'decency'? Then maybe don't prop up fascists while killing women, immigrants and the working class. You built this. I'm just handing out the receipts."

RELATED: 'Lectern guy' from Jan. 6 running for election in Florida to promote 'MAGA principles'

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Davis, who is running in a deep-red district represented by Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan for over a decade, continued his unhinged rant on X, even urging people to divorce their spouses if they support Trump.

"If your husband or wife still supports trump, leave them. Divorce them. Kick their sorry f**king ass to the curb," Davis said.

"They backed a pedophile. They cheered for a wannabe dictator. They watch this country burn ... and f**king clap[.] And if they chose the rapist who wants to end elections, they don't deserve your loyalty. Or your home. Or your f**king silence. They f**ked the country. Don't let them f**k your life too."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!