Leftists should feel free to shun pro-Trump family over holidays for 'mental health,' Yale psychiatry resident tells Joy Reid

Leftists this holiday season should feel free to stay away from family and friends who voted for President-elect Donald Trump in order to take care of their "mental health," a Yale psychiatry resident told MSNBC host Joy Reid on Friday.

Reid asked Dr. Amanda Calhoun, “How do you interact with people who you know voted for this? If you are an LGBTQ person and know someone in your family voted essentially against your rights, or you’re a woman knowing this man was calling people the B-word. [Vice President-elect] JD Vance was literally calling Kamala Harris 'the trash' and said we’re going to take out 'the trash.' I know a lot of black women were incredibly triggered by that."

'And if you feel like you need to establish boundaries with people, whether they're your family or not, I think you should very much be entitled to do so.'

Reid continued, "And if you then meet somebody, and you know they voted for the people who called you trash, or if you’re Puerto Rican ... and you know someone voted that way, do you recommend just from a psychological standpoint being around them? We got the holidays coming up.”

Calhoun replied that there is a "societal" expectation that "if somebody is your family that they are entitled to your time. And I think the answer is absolutely not. So if you are going to a situation where you have family members, where you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you — like what you said, against your livelihood — and it's completely fine to not be around those people and to tell them why. You know, to say, 'I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood, and I’m not gonna be around you this holiday. I need to take some space for me.'"

Calhoun added that she doesn't believe anyone should be forced "to be around people just because they're your family. ... And if you feel like you need to establish boundaries with people, whether they're your family or not, I think you should very much be entitled to do so. And I think it may be essential for your mental health.”

