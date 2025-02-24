Lester Holt out as anchor of 'NBC Nightly News' after a decade

Lester Holt announced Monday that he was stepping down as managing editor and anchor of "NBC Nightly News" after a decade at the helm.

Holt said that he will move full-time to "Dateline," which he has also anchored for 15 years.

'Legacy media — and broadcast news channels — are in a bad place.'

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” wrote Holt in a memo that was shared with network staff.

“As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has," he added. "What an amazing ride.”

NBC has not announced a replacement for Holt yet.

In a message to staff, NBC News executive vice president of programming Janelle Rodriguez called Holt the "beating heart of this news organization."

“He has led the network during some of the country’s most fraught and challenging times in the past decade,” she added.

Holt has been named the “most trusted television news personality in America” twice in polling from the Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult.

In July 2024, former President Joe Biden was visibly angry and irritated at a line of questioning from Holt about his mental acuity after a disastrous debate performance against then-candidate Donald Trump. Biden dropped out of his presidential campaign just a few days later.

Former CNN commentator Chris Cillizza said the lack of reaction to Holt's decision displayed the erosion of broadcast news influence.

"I remember a time when the news of Lester Holt leaving as the NBC Nightly News anchor would have been a HUGE deal in the media world. Some people still care!" he wrote. "But it feels like a blip on the media landscape now. Legacy media — and broadcast news channels — are in a bad place."

On Sunday, NBC announced that Joy Reid's show on MSNBC was being canceled after suffering from low ratings. The network is reportedly planning to replace the show with one hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, journalist Alicia Menendez, and former Biden spokeswoman Symone Sanders-Townsend.

