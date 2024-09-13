ABC debate moderator admits why they targeted Trump with 'fact-checks' — and notice how she words the confession

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis, who co-moderated the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, has admitted there was a motivation driving the decision to fact-check Donald Trump.

In a new interview, Davis confirmed that she and co-moderator David Muir fact-checked Trump because of concerns involving President Joe Biden's performance at the June 27 debate. It was that debate, of course, that sent concerns about Biden's cognitive decline into the stratosphere. And those concerns apparently motivated Democratic Party leaders to force Biden to step down as their party's presidential candidate.

'There is a stereotype that I am acutely aware of that I can’t be unbiased covering this moment.'

"People were concerned that statements were allowed to just hang and not [be] disputed by the candidate Biden, at the time, or the moderators," Davis told the Los Angeles Times.

Davis notably used passive language in her remarks. "People were concerned" — but who, exactly? "Statements were allowed" — but wasn't it a debate between Biden and Trump in which both candidates made statements for more than an hour?

In the debate this time, Davis was responsible for a memorable — and controversial — fact check.

While the candidates were discussing abortion, Trump alluded to the fact that some states — seven states, in fact, including Washington, D.C. — have zero legal restrictions on abortion. Trump even hinted at Minnesota's extreme abortion policies, using his classic Trumpian vernacular, and referred to Ralph Northam's horrifying comments about so-called post-birth abortions.

It's all true. And yet Davis chose to fact-check Trump.

"There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born," she interjected.

Technically, it's true. Killing a baby after birth is murder, and murder is illegal. But Democrats like Harris refuse to state whether they support any restrictions on abortion. At the debate, Harris was asked whether she supports restrictions on abortion, but she dodged the question completely.

The question, then, is this: If a person doesn't support any abortion restrictions, does she believe abortion should be legal under any and every circumstance and at every gestational age?

The problem with Davis' fact-check is not only that it provided false cover for Harris and Democrats, but that Muir and Davis fact-checked Trump only. Harris spewed numerous falsehoods and lies, but most viewers did not know this because the moderators chose not to call her out.

The one-sided fact-checking, the moderators' repeated interrupting of Trump, and the framing of many questions led to accusations that ABC was biased against Trump.

Davis' comments to the L.A. Times seem to confirm that ABC sought to ensure through editorialized fact-checks — which themselves were not subjected to live scrutiny — that the Democrat on stage did not have another disastrous debate performance.

To that point, Davis — who is a part of the same sorority as Harris — acknowledged that she is aware of bias accusations. However, she ignores them.

"There is a stereotype that I am acutely aware of that I can’t be unbiased covering this moment," she told the L.A. Times. "And the anonymous Instagram people serve as reminders every day."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!