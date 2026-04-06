'Parasitic Socialist': Elizabeth Warren is getting crushed online over her tax hike proposal

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has gotten a chilly reception on social media for her wealth tax hike proposal.

Warren has been pressing to jack up taxes in order to expand the social safety net, but many responded with scorn and ridicule.

'She wants to steal a stake in his company to secure her power — period.'

"Jeff Bezos has $222 billion," wrote Warren. "If he paid my wealth tax this year, we could fund insulin in America for everyone who needs it plus free school lunch for every kid in Texas — and have plenty of money left over. And Bezos would still have $215 billion dollars to spare."

Warren's proposal would apply only to those with a net worth over $50 million, but it would allow the government to tax assets in addition to income.

Economic expert and Blaze News contributor Carol Roth outlined for Blaze News the main problem with Warren's tax hike.

"The U.S. government takes in around $5 trillion in tax revenue from its citizens. That’s more than the GDP of every country in the world, except for the U.S. itself and China! Yet, members of Congress like Elizabeth Warren refuse to manage a budget and efficiently spend our money. They refuse to root out waste, fraud, and abuse," Roth wrote.

"During Elizabeth Warren’s tenure in Congress, instead of advocating for a balanced budget, she has sat by while more than $20 trillion has been added to the national debt," she added.

"And, instead of addressing her and Congress’s failure to spend responsibly and tackle fraud, she advocates for the theft of the property owned by successful business people like Jeff Bezos," Roth concluded. "She wants to steal a stake in his company to secure her power — period."

Warren was also crushed by critics on social media.

"You are worth $7m, Elizabeth," read one popular response. "If you sold your townhouse in Washington, you could pay for free lunch for children in a small African nation. Show Bezos how it’s done."

"Why don’t you oppose removing fraud before stealing more money. Creating more Government and pushing class warfare is not the answer," responded Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)

"Why don’t you guys eliminate fraud before asking for more money?" asked investigative reporter Nick Shirley.

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"The problem is Bezos’ net worth is mostly illiquid Amazon stock and not cash in a bank," replied another critic. "Warren’s ridiculous proposal would require repeated large stock sales to pay for this unreasonable tax, which will cause harmful market volatility."

"Unlike Bezos, you have produced nothing of value," read another response. "Parasitic Socialist thief."

Warren's post on the X platform garnered over seven million views, many from those who completely opposed the wealth tax.

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