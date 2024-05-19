London mayor calls Trump a racist and sexist while trying to build relationship with Republicans

Former President Donald Trump's latest critic is London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has called upon his own Labour Party to do more than they have to "call him out," according to a recent report by Fox News Digital.

Khan did not pull any punches, claiming that Trump is a racist, sexist, and homophobe. The statements come after the UK's Labour Party is working to build a closer relationship with Republicans should Trump make it back into the White House.

However, Khan added that his party should not be "literally rolling out a red carpet for a state visit."

'U.S. spending on European defense actually grew under President Trump, as did the defense spending of the wider alliance during his tenure.'

The report noted that Khan's remarks came shortly after foreign affairs chief David Lemmy said Trump's policies are "often misunderstood," and that he "wants Europeans to do more to ensure a better defended Europe."

Despite those in the Labour Party trying to generate a working relationship with U.S. Republicans, it does not appear Khan has any interest in solving differences with the Republican frontrunner.

Politico reported earlier this week that Khan said he has "more latitude" than some of his colleagues, but he noted that Trump is not someone who is merely "misunderstood."

“I’m quite clear, I understand on Trump,” Khan said. “He’s a racist. He’s a sexist. He’s a homophobe. And it’s very important, particularly when you’ve got a special relationship, that you treat them as a best mate."

“If my best mate was a racist, or a sexist or a homophobe, I’d call him out and I’d explain to him why those views are wrong.”

Khan added that he and his colleagues would form a relationship with whoever becomes U.S. president, "but I lost count of the amount of Republicans I’ve spoken to who are also worried about a Trump presidency."

Lammy previously referred to Trump as a "neo-Nazi sympathizing sociopath," but he also conceded that there were important elements to Trump's presidency that helped European countries.

"Were his [Trump's] words in office shocking? Yes, they were. Would we have used them? No. But U.S. spending on European defense actually grew under President Trump, as did the defense spending of the wider alliance during his tenure."

Lammy recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with several Democrats and Trump allies, including Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Earlier this week, Forbes released a report that suggested President Joe Biden and Trump are virtually tied in the presidential race.

