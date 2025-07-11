MTG asks DOJ to drop charges against 'hero' doctor accused of destroying COVID vaccines, giving out fake vax records

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republican lawmakers expressed support this week for Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., the Utah plastic surgeon presently on trial and facing more than 35 years in jail for allegedly destroying COVID-19 vaccines and handing out fraudulent fake vaccination records during the pandemic.

Moore, his neighbor Kristin Jackson Andersen, and two others were charged in 2023 with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property; and conversion, sale, conveyance, and disposal of government property as well as aiding and abetting.

According to the federal indictment, Moore — a member of a group seeking to "'liberate' the medical profession from government and industry conflicts of interest" — signed a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement in order to secure COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination record cards. He then ordered hundreds of doses of vaccines from the CDC.

Instead of administering the vaccines, Moore, 58, allegedly dumped around $28,000 worth of doses down the drain and handed out vaccination record cards in exchange for cash or donations to a charitable organization.

Between May 2021 and September 2022, the defendants also allegedly administered harmless "saline shots to minor children to trick them into thinking they had received a vaccine" at the request of their parents.

The Biden Department of Justice was evidently keen to throw Moore in jail; however, he has since become something of a folk hero for giving Americans a way to avoid experimental medicine at a time when vaccines were being foisted on the population.

'This man is a hero, not a criminal.'

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted in April that Moore "deserves a medal for his courage and his commitment to healing."

"He's one of the few surgeons who stood against the worst COVID-era mandates," said Texas surgeon Dr. Eithan Haim. "Which is why they're trying to send him to prison."

RELATED: What happened to RFK Jr.’s red line on risky vaccines?

Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As jury selection began for his 15-day trial on Monday, supporters rallied in support of Moore outside the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse in Salt Lake City.

Among those who showed up were Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz (R) and Republican state Reps. Karianne Lisonbee and Trevor Lee, reported the Utah News Dispatch.

"The way those of us [who] stood up and pushed back were treated was wrong. We were treated like second-class citizens if we didn't get the shot, we didn’t get the vaccine," Schultz told the crowd. "Think about it for just a minute. You had to have a vaccine passport to walk down the streets and go into a shop, to go to a Jazz game, to go to a restaurant. That was unbelievable."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Tuesday that she was writing a letter to the Department of Justice asking that all charges be dropped against Moore — a move celebrated by Dr. Robert Malone, one of Robert F. Kennedy's new appointments to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

"This man is a hero, not a criminal," wrote Greene. "The Covid vaccine kills and injures people, but this brave doctor, who is a veteran by the way, is being prosecuted for helping people avoid tyrannical vaccine mandates under Democrats."

"Big Pharma was given billions of taxpayer's [sic] dollars for experimental covid vaccines and then the MrNA covid vaccines were forced on Americans, our military, and our children against their will," continued Greene. "Covid vaccines do not stop the spread of covid and are proven to cause life threatening myocarditis, miscarriages, strokes, blood clots, and many other issues that many Americans are angrily still dealing with today."

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie (R) echoed Greene, noting that Moore "should NOT be prosecuted for helping people avoid the tyrannical vax mandates, which were based on a corrupted FDA approval process."

RELATED: FDA slaps damning warnings on COVID-19 vaccines; highlights Biden administration's safety-risk gloss

Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R), who has repeatedly suggested that Kirk be let off the hook, said on Thursday, "I'm both surprised and disappointed that Dr. Kirk Moore is still being prosecuted — potentially facing three decades in prison — considering all that we've learned about COVID, the vaccines, and the unjust mandates imposed by the Biden administration."

"I just did what was right," Dr. Moore said outside the courthouse, clearly overwhelmed by the support.

Blaze News has reached out to the DOJ for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!