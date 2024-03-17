Long Beach outlets forced to close early after flash mob of 200 juveniles gather at mall, brawl erupts, teen is shot

A California outlet mall was forced to close early on Saturday after a planned gathering of roughly 200 juveniles at the Pike Outlets in Long Beach resulted in a brawl and later a teen was shot.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, police officers observed a fight break out at the Pike Outlets in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department had already deployed numerous officers to the outside mall in anticipation of a flash mob of minors that was allegedly organized on social media.

The Long Beach Police Department deployed additional officers to the area "to promote safety for all visitors and deter unlawful activity."

The fight between a female adult and female juvenile was reportedly pre-planned and promoted on social media, according to police.

Video shows the brawl erupts with a huge crowd of juveniles surrounding them, a significant number of the onlookers had their cell phones out to record the fight.

Law enforcement quickly intervened and arrested both of the fight participants

The Long Beach Police Department stated, "Businesses in the Pike chose to close early out of an abundance of caution."

The Pike Outlets closed around 6:00 p.m., and everyone, including shoppers, was asked to clear the area.

The police threatened to arrest anyone who remained on the mall property for trespassing after 10 minutes.



Nearly an hour after the fight, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the popular shopping center.

A teenage boy had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was rushed to a local hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.

Police did not say if the shooting had anything to do with the flash mob or the brawl.

The police said they will increase patrols near the outlet mall in an attempt to deter any more chaotic events.

