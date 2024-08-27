NY police official says murder-suicide scene with 5 dead is 'one of the most horrific' he's ever seen

New York state police said that a man shot and killed four of his family members and then killed himself after a disagreement about inheritance.

The Nassau County Police Department said officers were called to a residence in Syosset on Long Island just before noon on Sunday and found a man dead from a gunshot wound on the lawn.

When they investigated inside the home, they found the bodies of four other people with numerous gunshot wounds. Officials declared all five people dead at the scene.

Wendy Paisner, who is a longtime neighbor, told WPIX-TV that the owner of the home had recently died and the family members were meeting a real estate agent in order to sell the home. She also said one of her sons lived with her, and she believes that son was the alleged shooter.

“He just snapped, I think,” Paisner said. “He’s one of four siblings … they were going to sell the house and he’s lived there his whole life. He really needed support … I didn’t think it was that he would take his whole family. … I thought maybe he was distraught and maybe he did this to himself.”

Others neighbors said that the son had recently quit as a volunteer firefighter after the mother passed away.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder asked for help from the public in the investigation before making a grave observation.

"In 41 years, that is probably one of the most horrific scenes I've ever seen," said Ryder at a media briefing Monday. "Walking into the back room of that house, where these four victims lie after being shot multiple times."

Ryder said their first concern was the well-being of the surviving family members but added that they were also providing police officers with a peer support group in order to address their emotional needs.

WNBC-TV published a news video report with Ryder's comments at the media briefing.

