Longtime Democrat leader Rep. Steny Hoyer suffers 'mild' stroke

Longtime Democrat leader Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland is now recovering after suffering a "mild" stroke over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Hoyer, 85, "experienced a mild ischemic stroke and sought medical treatment," according to a statement from his deputy chief of staff, Margaret Mulkerrin.

As the New York Post noted, Mulkerrin's statement did not clarify to which hospital Hoyer was taken or how long he remained there. However, Mulkerrin did add that Hoyer "has responded well to treatment," "has no lingering symptoms," and that he "expects to resume his normal schedule next week."

Mulkerrin's statement also extended thanks to the entire "medical team" on behalf of Hoyer and his family.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute reported that the vast majority of strokes — fully 87% — are ischemic, meaning they involve blockages that prevent the brain from receiving normal blood flow, WBAL-TV reported.

Hoyer has been a mainstay in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than four decades. After spending a few years in the Maryland Senate, Hoyer won a special election in 1981 for the seat representing his state's fifth congressional district.

Since then, Hoyer advanced so far in his party's ranks that he eventually became House majority leader from January 2019 until January 2023.

An ardent Democrat partisan, Hoyer was also a key figure in the two impeachments of former President Donald Trump, calling the first impeachment investigation "a duty to the country, to the American people, and to the Constitution of the United States."

To this day, Hoyer remains in Congress and is still an active member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Both legislative chambers are currently on August recess, even though a federal statute requires an August recess only during odd-numbered years.

This stroke is not Hoyer's first medical scare, the Post reported. In 2018, while he was still majority leader, he was hospitalized after developing pneumonia. He also contracted COVID-19 in 2022.

