Drivers who, in peril, use vehicular force to escape from people illegally blocking road would be shielded under La. bill

The Louisiana House of Representatives has passed a measure that would stipulate that people who unlawfully block a roadway do not have a cause of action against a driver who, due to concern for their own life, or that of their passengers, inflicts harm while employing vehicular force to escape from those blocking the street.

"No pedestrian illegally blocking a roadway in violation of R.S. 32:143.2, 216, or any other applicable statute shall have a cause of action against the operator of a motor vehicle for any injury, death, loss, or damage resulting from any act or omission by the operator of the motor vehicle if such injury, death, loss, or damage is caused by the operator's use of force with his vehicle in order to retreat or escape from the pedestrian illegally blocking the roadway, and the operator reasonably believes that he or his passengers are in immediate danger of imminent death, bodily injury, or serious bodily harm," the proposal states.

The measure passed through the state House and has headed to the state Senate, where Republicans also hold a majority.

State Rep. Jay Gallé, a Republican, has described the measure as "a self-defense, self-protection bill," indicating that the measure would supply "liabability protection to a driver" if "incidental injury" is inflicted because the driver, due to danger to the vehicle occupants, shoves through a crowd illegally blocking a roadway.

