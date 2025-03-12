MAGA Florida homeowner fined over $60K for his pro-Trump banners wins bigly in court: 'It woke me up as a patriot'

A MAGA Florida homeowner who has been fined over $60,000 by his county for displaying banners on his property supporting President Donald Trump just won a big legal victory, WJHG-TV reported.

Readers of Blaze News may recall learning about Marvin Peavy back in late 2021, when he turned heads and put smiles on faces for boldly displaying giant pro-Trump banners — which read "Trump Won" and "Let's Go Brandon" — on his Seagrove Beach residence.

'I’m very happy that they came after me, and I woke up, I’ve got great lawyers. We feel very good about what’s going on. The US Supreme Court has already ruled that you can have signs on your home. They cannot do anything about it.'

The problem for Peavy was that Walton County Code Enforcement officials began fining him $50 for each day he leaves the banners hanging on his property.

"I'm here on the beach, and I got a lot of traffic, and people needed to see what I believe in," a grinning Peavy told WMBB-TV back then. "That's free speech, and I wanted everyone to know that I'm a Republican, and I'm supporting Donald Trump."

WJGH said that as of late last year, Peavy had accrued about $63,000 in banner fines over several years. The station added that the county's scenic corridor code allows political banners during election years, with fines beginning 15 days after the election.

But Peavy never budged. In fact — as evidenced by his TikTok page — he's put up scads of colorful pro-Trump banners since the dust-up commenced. With Trump's mug prominently showcased, the banners declared "Who's Your Daddy?" "Trump Coming Home 2025," "Bullet Proof," and "You Missed Trump 2024."

“Their laws cannot supersede my First Amendment right, so they came after my constitutional rights which they cannot do. It woke me up as a patriot,” Peavy said in an interview with WJHG in November 2024. “I’m very happy that they came after me, and I woke up, I’ve got great lawyers. We feel very good about what’s going on. The U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled that you can have signs on your home. They cannot do anything about it.”

According to the Daily Mail, Peavy not only refused to pay the fines, he also took Walton County to court — and won.

On March 5, a circuit court judge ruled that Peavy can keep his giant pro-Trump banners flying high, that no fines or liens shall be assessed, asserted, collected, or established against the property — and that Walton County has to pay Peavy $42,000 by Saturday, WJHG reported.

You can view a video report here about Peavy's legal victory. WMBB-TV noted in the report that the amount the county must pay Peavy represents legal fees he was charged.

