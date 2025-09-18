MAHA agenda scores major win with announcement from food giant

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s efforts to Make America Healthy Again have consistently been paying off in the steep uphill battle against Big Pharma and Big Food. This week, a large food manufacturer joined the ranks of corporations making big changes to their ingredients in the furtherance of the MAHA agenda.

On Monday, Tyson Foods announced that it will be removing some junk ingredients from several of its brands.

'Our decision to remove high fructose corn syrup and other ingredients reflects our ongoing commitment to feeding the world like family.'

The press release states that it plans to remove high fructose corn syrup, sucralose, butylated hydroxyanisole/butylated hydroxytoluene, and titanium oxide by the end of 2025.

“We continuously review and assess our product portfolio to ensure the highest quality products that meet the needs of consumers,” said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “Our decision to remove high fructose corn syrup and other ingredients reflects our ongoing commitment to feeding the world like family, while preserving the taste, value, and integrity that define our iconic brands.”

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

While the press release insists that all of these ingredients are FDA-approved and safe to use, critics have raised concerns over their safety in higher doses and extended periods of time. In particular, scientists have questioned the toxicity levels of BHA and BHT.

Titanium dioxide, according to the Industrial Plating Company's website, "is a hard and dense ceramic coating. It is used for a variety of coating applications, including wear resistance and electrically conductive coatings." When it is not being used for industrial-grade ceramic coatings, food companies have used it as an additive to increase the whiteness or opacity of food.

Among the brands that will see changes to their ingredients are Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Wright, State Fair, Aidells, and ibp, according to the press release.

Earlier this year, Tyson Foods announced that it would remove "petroleum-based synthetic dyes from its domestic-branded products."

Tyson Foods did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

