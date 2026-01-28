‘Make their lives f**king miserable’: Deranged leftist nurse apparently urges poisoning and drugging ICE agents

A nurse may have lost her job after she posted several videos on social media seemingly encouraging people to poison Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to prevent them from enforcing immigration laws.

Libs of TikTok shared a compilation of videos allegedly from Malinda Rose Cook's social media. Cook reportedly worked for the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

'Nobody's gonna die, just enough to incapacitate them, get them off the street for the next day.'

"I thought of something good," the nurse apparently states in the first video. "Sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic: All of the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end. Have them full of saline, or succinylcholine, you know, whatever, whatever. That will probably be a deterrent. Be safe."

Succinylcholine is a muscle relaxant used as a local anesthetic to cause short-term paralysis.

In a second video, while wearing her scrubs, she seemingly tells viewers, "For today's resistance tip, I vote, anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that up, with gloves, obviously. Get it in some water."

She then apparently describes soaking the poison ivy and oak in a gallon of water and putting the tainted water in a water gun.

"Aim for faces, hands," the medical worker appears to say.

RELATED: Activist judge who downplayed Don Lemon's church antics, summoned ICE director donated to pro-illegal-alien group

Poison ivy. Andrew A. Nelles/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

In a third video, she suggests that single women use dating apps to set up dates with ICE agents.

"They're an ICE agent, bring some Ex-Lax, put it in their drinks. Get 'em sick. You know, nobody's gonna die, just enough to incapacitate them, get them off the street for the next day," she seems to say. "Highly easily deniable. You know, you could get sick too. 'Won't eat there again.' I'm just saying, let's get 'em where they eat."

"Somebody's not going to be supporting these guys. Where's the hotel where they eat? Who makes that breakfast? Let's find them," she adds.

"Let's make their lives f**king miserable," she continues, according to the video.

"Anything you can do to make the living conditions bad."

She also apparently suggests hiding dead fish in their hotel rooms.

"Just stay toxic," she concludes.

RELATED: More than 100 outraged community members denounce elementary school teacher over 2-word post about ICE

Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

VCU Health released a statement yesterday, announcing that a health care worker had been placed on administrative leave while an investigation was underway.

"We prioritized the health and safety of anyone who comes to us for care," the statement read. "We are aware of a series of videos that appear to have been posted by an individual confirmed to be an employee of our health system. The content of the videos is highly inappropriate and does not reflect the integrity or values of our health system."

Later that same day, VCU Health stated that it had terminated the individual's employment.

"Following an investigation, the individual involved in the social media videos is no longer employed by VCU Health. In addition, VCU Health has fulfilled its reporting requirements under Virginia state law," it stated.

Cook was previously listed on VCU Health’s website but has since been removed.

Blaze News reached out to VCU and Cook for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!