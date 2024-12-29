Male, 31, arrested for whopping 35th time; his latest infraction occurred the day before Christmas Eve, cops say

A 31-year-old male was just arrested for the 35th time — and his latest infraction took place in Florida the day before Christmas Eve, WOFL-TV reported.

Edgewater Police said a shoeless Kevin Campana on Monday broke into Hibiscus Wholesale Auto Parts Inc. and stole a car, the station noted. Edgewater is a coastal city about a half-hour south of Daytona Beach.

Officers told WOFL that Campana tried to flee police in the stolen car, after which a chase ensued that culminated in a head-on crash with a K-9 units vehicle.

The following bodycam video shows the chase and arrest. (Content warning: Language.)

Police told WOFL Campana was charged with multiple crimes related to burglary, theft, and attempting to flee from police.

Image source: Edgewater (Fla.) Police Department

Police added to the station that Campana most recently was out on bond after a Dec. 18 arrest on a charge of attempted burglary at a car dealership, Mullinax Ford of Central Florida.

Records show Campana was arrested for the first time on Sept. 18, 2011, when he was 18 years old, WOFL said. The station said a majority of his documented arrests were for burglary.

Police composed a humorous description of Campana's arrest on Facebook:

‘Twas the eve of Christmas Eve, and all through the town, a criminal named Kevin was causing a frown.

He broke into Hibiscus, with no shoes on his feet, and stole a customer’s car — what a real Christmas treat!

But Kevin's crime spree didn’t stop there, he drove like a man with nowhere to spare.

Through backroads and alleys, he tried to escape, but Edgewater’s finest had set the perfect shape.

He thought he could outrun, but he couldn't get far, when he met K-9 units head-on in his car.

he ride got disabled, and he started to cry, thinking that maybe, just maybe, he'd get by.

Well, Kevin was wrong — we had him that day, charged with burglary, theft, and fleeing the fray.

So here's a reminder, from the EPD crew:

Don't commit crimes, and don't try to flee too!

Merry Christmas to all, and to criminals a warning, don’t make us work on your holiday morning!

We’ll catch you, we’ll stop you, we’ll always prevail, in Edgewater, no one escapes the law's trail!

