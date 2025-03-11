Male, 45, accused of putting newborn in dumpster hit with new charges; 16-year-old mother claims 3-year relationship with him

A 45-year-old male who was accused of putting an infant in a Memphis dumpster now is facing five new charges, including promoting prostitution of a minor and aggravated statutory rape, WREG-TV reported.

What's more, the 16-year-old mother of the deceased infant told police she was in a three-year relationship with the male in question, the station said.

His bond on the new charges is $1 million.

James Boothe originally was charged with abuse of a corpse, the station said in a previous report. But WREG said that charge was dismissed on Friday morning due to lack of prosecution.

However, the station noted that Boothe has been newly charged with two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act, promoting prostitution of a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and aggravated statutory rape.

What is the background?

Police said in January a 16-year-old gave birth while she was on her way to a hospital, WREG reported, and that's when Boothe is said to have placed the newborn in a dumpster behind a Shell gas station.

After searching the area, officers said they found the baby dead, the station reported, adding that the newborn's body was in a bag.

Boothe was arrested the next day and held in jail on a $250,000 bond, WREG reported, adding that on Jan. 30 he appeared in court, where a judge told him he could spend up to six years in prison if convicted.

The station added that court records indicate that the 16-year-old admitted to having been in a relationship with Boothe for three years at the time of his arrest.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office told WREG in a statement that it is continuing to "review the abuse of a corpse allegation for potential indictment along with the additional charges. Keep in mind that when charges are dismissed in general sessions, it does not preclude us from still pursuing an indictment and moving forward as more evidence becomes available."

Boothe on Tuesday remained in jail. His bond on the new charges is $1 million. There is no court date listed.

