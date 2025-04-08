Male arrested after headbutting MAGA hat-wearing motorist at anti-Trump rally admits he 'just lost it'

A male who was arrested after getting caught on video headbutting a MAGA hat-wearing motorist at an anti-Trump rally in Lafayette, Indiana, over the weekend said in an interview that he "just lost it" — but that he didn't go to the rally to protest.

"I can give two f**ks about politics," Jeremy Marks, 36, added to the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

'I wasn't surprised. I knew it was a matter of time before the police were going to come get me. The police know me; they know me by face.'

Marks' fiancée, Leslie Glossic, told the paper she attended the rally to address Palestinian issues — but Marks said he went to support Glossic.

“Jeremy did not get involved with this man because he was a Trump supporter," Glossic added to the Journal & Courier. "He intervened because of the behavior he was showing as a human."

The motorist in question apparently got angry Saturday when protesters were crossing Third Street and wouldn't let him turn at the intersection, the paper said in a previous story, adding that the motorist soon exited his truck and confronted the protesters.

Video recorded by a Journal & Courier reporter shows the angry, bearded motorist — who is wearing a white Make America Great Again hat, according to photos in the initial Journal & Courier story — pointing his fingers and arguing with a handful of anti-Trump protesters in the street.

Soon a male wearing a half-red, half-black hood — identified in the initial Journal & Courier story as an anti-Trump protester — is seen pushing the angry pro-Trump motorist backward before headbutting him.

Video shows the pro-Trump motorist briefly reaching for his face, walking out of frame, and then returning with a rifle, confronting the crowd, and hollering for someone to call 911 as he wipes blood from his nose.

A witness told the Courier & Journal that the headbutting male “took off running” after the confrontation.

Police detained the pro-Trump motorist, placed him in the back of a police vehicle, and drove away from the scene, the paper said. However, police later told the Journal & Courier that "officers conducted a thorough investigation and determined that the driver did not point the firearm at anyone and did not commit a crime, the driver was then released."

'I just lost it and just headbutted'

Marks admitted to the Journal & Courier that "I just lost it and just headbutted. I didn't do it for no other reason but for that old lady. He shouldn't [have] put his hands on that old lady.”

When asked if he regretted headbutting the MAGA hat-wearing motorist, Marks told the paper "not at all” because “he put his hands on that woman.” However, the video recorded by the Journal & Courier reporter shows the pro-Trump motorist pointing his fingers upward and away from his body and not using his hands to touch anyone. It isn't clear if he put his hands on anyone prior to the start of the video.

Marks added to the paper that he thought the pro-Trump motorist who grabbed the rifle after the headbutt was going to shoot him, so he backed away into the crowd.

In addition, Marks told the Journal & Courier that after he saw video of the headbutt on social media later on Saturday he knew he'd be arrested.

“I wasn't surprised," Marks added to the paper. "I knew it was a matter of time before the police were going to come get me. The police know me; they know me by face.”

Marks said he was arrested from his home around 7 p.m. Saturday, the Journal & Courier reported. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Marks was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury and that his bond was $250. The Journal & Courier said Marks bonded out of jail.

Marks added to the paper that he was in legal trouble "a couple of years ago, but that's all behind me. It's all done and over with, in the past."

In addition, GoFundMe took down an account set up to help cover Marks' legal fees because it violated GoFundMe's terms of service, the Journal & Courier reported. The account reached nearly $15,000, the paper said, but GoFundMe noted in an email that "the content of your fundraiser falls under our ‘Prohibited Conduct’ section."

