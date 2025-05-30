Male punches, kicks, stomps woman on street after midnight in unprovoked, reportedly racially charged attack: Police

Police in Portland, Oregon, said a male punched, kicked, and stomped on a woman on a street after midnight last month as part of an unprovoked, reportedly racially charged attack.

Police said the incident took place shortly around 12:10 a.m. April 24 near West Burnside and Northwest Broadway, and the bureau said it needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

'That’s really scary, especially for the ladies out here.'

Central Precinct officers responded to reports of a disturbance and found an adult female suffering from injuries to her head and leg, police said.

Before she was taken to a hospital for treatment, the woman told officers she was walking down the street when an unknown male approached her and assaulted her, police said.

After the male punched her, he kicked her and also stomped on her face while she was on the ground, police said.

What's more, police said the suspect reportedly uttered a racially charged comment during the unprovoked attack. KPTV-TV reported that the attack is being investigated as a bias crime.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male ranging in age between 30 and 40 years old and weighing about 200 pounds.

Conservative radio host Lars Larson — whose show on KXL-FM broadcasts from Portland — offered Blaze News a succinct perspective regarding the attack: "Downtown Portland is toxic and dangerous to all."

Maye, a resident of Old Town, noted the following to KPTV in reference to the violent act: “That’s really scary, especially for the ladies out here. I don’t think we should be telling people to walk around with pepper spray and all of that stuff because no one should have to feel unsafe."

KPTV said it asked the Portland Police Bureau why it's looking for help from the public when the incident took place more than a month ago, and the station said a police spokesperson replied that after exhausting all efforts to locate the suspect, detectives opted to turn to the public in the hopes that someone can identify the suspect.

Portland Police Bureau's Major Crimes Unit is investigating this case, police said, adding that those with information are asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 25-105522.

A surveillance camera at St. André Bessette Catholic Church recorded the incident, KPTV noted.

