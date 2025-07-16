Tragic: Chip and Joanna Gaines' new show exploits 'forced motherlessness'

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been beloved by their Christian fans for years, but now they’re facing backlash for featuring a gay couple and their surrogacy-born sons on their new reality show “Back to the Frontier.”

The gay couple explained in an interview that they applied for the show in order to “normalize same-sex relationships,” but BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey believes it's much more than that.

“Their mission is to normalize forced motherlessness, which is the forcing of a child to live without their mother, and that is what is going on here, of course, and so they wanted to glorify that, they wanted to expand their platform so that more people could see this kind of relationship and more people could think, ‘OK, maybe a mom is unnecessary,’” Stuckey explains.

“‘Maybe a husband can become a wife, and maybe a dad can become a mom.’ I mean, it is functional transgenderism,” she continues. “Even if people aren’t actually identifying as the opposite sex, they are certainly identifying as the opposite gender role.”

The gay couple also claimed in the same interview that part of the reason they applied to be on the show was because they saw a flyer for the show with a gay couple in it.

“So that means, from the get-go, Magnolia Network along with HBO, they were trying to attract a gay couple. It's not one of those things where, ‘OK, they weren’t looking for that.’ They just stumbled upon this, you know, exceptionally charismatic couple, and they just said, ‘OK, we have to go with them,’” Stuckey says.

“That’s what they were looking for. And if you don’t think that Chip and Joanna had a say in that, or at least knowledge of that and confirmed that, then you’re crazy. Or maybe you just don’t understand the level of influence they have as the executive producers of this show,” she continues.

Stuckey not only takes issue with forced motherlessness but sees deep moral issues with surrogacy itself.

“You’re discarding all kinds of embryos, all so two men can do what God created them not to be able to do and that is have biological children without a mother that is raising them,” she says.

“This is a social experiment in which we are laying the well-being of children on the altar of adult desire, and there is nothing more disordered than that,” she continues, adding, “Demanding children who cannot consent to this motherlessness to sacrifice their innate needs, their biological longing for their mother in services to the disordered desires of adults.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.