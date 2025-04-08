Man calls 911 about masked crooks breaking into cars. But one of them goes after caller — a big mistake, since he has a gun.

A homeowner in Shreveport, Louisiana, was outside smoking a cigarette around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he saw two masked individuals breaking into cars on the street, KSLA-TV reported.

The homeowner called 911 to report what he was observing in the 7600 block of University Drive, the station said.

Detectives believe Lewis and at least one other person are responsible for a series of crimes in the area, including at least five vehicle burglaries, a firearm theft, and a motor vehicle theft, the station said.

However, while the homeowner was on the 911 call, one of the alleged burglars began to approach him, KSLA said.

The homeowner told the alleged burglar to stop approaching him, the station said, but those instructions reportedly went unheeded.

“Fearing for his and his family’s safety, the caller discharged his firearm twice, striking 18-year-old Jamelvion Lewis,” police Cpl. Chris Bordelon told KSLA.

Lewis was shot in his lower abdomen and right arm, authorities noted to the station.

Officers rendered aid to Lewis, who then was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of life-threatening injuries, KSLA said.

“His condition has since been upgraded to critical but stable, and doctors are hopeful he will make a full recovery,” Bordelon said of Lewis, according to the station.

The other burglary suspect escaped the scene in a stolen vehicle but abandoned it after traveling a short distance, KSLA reported, adding that the suspect ran off. Police are looking for him, the station added.

Lewis has been charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm because officers discovered he had a gun later confirmed to have been reported stolen out of Bossier City, KSLA said, adding that additional charges are expected.

Detectives believe Lewis and at least one other person are responsible for a series of crimes in the area, including at least five vehicle burglaries, a firearm theft, and a motor vehicle theft, the station said.

Police said witnesses at the scene were taken to the Violent Crimes Unit for recorded interviews, KSLA added.

The homeowner surrendered his gun and fully cooperated with investigators, the station reported, adding that no charges are pending against him.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!