Man shot by ICE during operation in California — feds say he's a gang member who tried to run over officers

A man being sought by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tried to run over officers and was shot in Northern California on Tuesday, according to ICE.

Officers were performing a targeted vehicle stop on Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez in Patterson when he allegedly "weaponized" his vehicle and tried to run over officers.

KCRA-TV obtained dashcam video of the incident showing that the man put his car in reverse and then drove forward while surrounded by agents.

"Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public," reads a statement from ICE Director Todd M. Lyons on social media.

"The illegal alien was taken to a local hospital," he added. "The FBI is on the scene."

Lyons added that Hernandez was a member of the heinous 18th Street Gang from El Salvador and was wanted for questioning in relation to a murder.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and no law enforcement officers were involved in the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

KCRA-TV obtained dashcam video of the incident showing that the man put his car in reverse and then drove forward while surrounded by agents. At least one agent can be seen shooting into the car.

The driver, assumed to be Hernandez, continues to drive the vehicle over the median in the direction of oncoming traffic before it comes to a stop.

News helicopter footage from KCRA showed a lot of damage done to the car involved, including several gunshots in the windshield.

RELATED: A major win for student who posted pro-ICE posters at California high school: Report

On-ramps and off-ramps on the I-5 freeway were shut down for the investigation for hours afterward.

Patterson is a town of about 24K residents in Stanislaus County about 90 miles southeast of San Francisco. It is known as the "apricot capital of the world."