'How do you make a map more gay?' Republican exposes ludicrous DEI spending under Biden

A Republican congressman trying to unravel the unbelievable spending under the Biden administration was rightfully angered by one example exposed during congressional testimony with a State Dept. official on Thursday.

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers tried to explain one program that paid for making maps more "queer," as she testified in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

'Nonbinary and trans francophone linguistic attitudes and ideologies towards inclusive French in Montreal, Canada.'

"Can you tell me, what is 'queering the map'?" asked Republican Rep. Brian Mast of Florida.

"So, I think we were trying to make the maps more gay," Rogers replied.

"Literally? How do you make a map more gay?" he responded. "Or gay at all?"

"Since the age of cartography, we've had pretty good maps, but maybe they weren't gay enough," she said.

"So, I know also, I took critical theory in college," Rogers added. "I think sometimes people use 'queer' as a verb. I do understand that the maps that we were trying to make gay were, I think, of Czechia and Slovakia. So maybe those countries asked for it? I doubt it, but I don't know."

"We do have real things to work on in Congress," the congressman claimed, "like what's going on with the imminent threat of Iran, and it is embarrassing that we have to talk about the fact that things like this were funded: nonbinary and trans francophone linguistic attitudes and ideologies towards inclusive French in Montreal, Canada."

Video of the exchange from Chairman Mast's official account was widely circulated on social media.

"My time is expired. I'm gonna give you a list of these, and any of these you can provide me the receipt for: the Facebook link to where they wanted to take photos of how they were doing a DEIA flash mob in Kyrgyzstan," Mast continued.

"Whatever documentation they have of all these things," he concluded, "we would love to see that and would absolutely love to know the individuals specifically that were busy writing these grants because they have no business receiving another paycheck from the people of the United States of America."

.@RepBrianMast: How do you make a map more gay? @UnderSecPD brings reciepts exposing just what the Biden State Department wasted tax dollars on for four years. pic.twitter.com/4nQvIptIFM

— House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) March 6, 2026

Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan detailed some of the crazier spending under Biden during his speech at the hearing.

"The Biden State Department spent $25,000 on transgender opera in Colombia, $150,000 to 'build the capacity of intersex leaders' in India, $20,000 for a drag show in Ecuador, $72,000 for queering the map of Slovakia, whatever that means, and the list goes on."

Rogers responded to the video from her social media account.

"Czechia and Slovakia are great countries. I’m sorry that my predecessors 'queered' your maps! This is why future public diplomacy grants will be streamlined, accountable — and channeled toward real American interests, like free speech and sports diplomacy," she wrote.

A Newsweek fact-check found the claim that the Biden administration spent taxpayer money on a drag show in Ecuador to be true.

