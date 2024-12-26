Marianne Williamson launches her bid for DNC chair

On Thursday, former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her campaign to chair the Democratic National Committee.

Williamson, who ran for president in 2020 and in 2024, launched her bid to serve as DNC chair in an attempt to correct the devastating loss Democrats endured on November 5.

"This year’s election of a DNC chair feels different than in past years," Williamson said. "Before now, the party had faced defeats to be sure. But our playbook still basically worked. The waters were turbulent at times, but our ship was steady."

"This year, the party faces a more critical problem than we have ever faced before," Williamson continued. "The MAGA phenomenon now challenges the very way that politics are done in America, and the traditional tool kit of party organizing will not be enough to meet the moment."

Williamson recognizes that the only political viability for Democrats going forward is to reinvent their playbook by abandoning the social and political policies that turned people away. Rather than continuing to demonize and discredit President-elect Donald Trump, Williamson insists that Democrats work to understand his appeal.

"President Trump has ushered in an age of political theater — a collective adrenaline rush that has enabled him to not only move masses of people into his camp but also masses of people away from ours," Williamson said. "It does not serve us to underestimate the historic nature of what he has achieved."

"In fact, it’s important that we recognize the psychological and emotional dimensions of Trump’s appeal," Williamson continued. "We need to understand it to create the energy to counter it. MAGA is a distinctly 21st-century political movement, and it will not be defeated by a 20th-century tool kit."

Williamson is not the only Democrat who has set sights on DNC leadership roles. Gun-control activist David Hogg announced earlier in December that he would be running for vice chair of the DNC.

Like Williamson, Hogg has been critical of the Democratic Party's performance in the most recent election.

"You raised an absurd amount of money," Hogg said of the Harris campaign. "This was our race to [win], and we lost it. And it's time to really peel back the curtain and say 'OK, what did we do wrong?' instead of just protecting the consultants that brought us into this place in the first place."