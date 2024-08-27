Marine wounded in Abbey Gate bombing explains why Trump's visit to Arlington Cemetery matters

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a U.S. Marine who was severely wounded in the suicide bombing during the Afghanistan withdrawal, was one of the veterans who was with former President Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to mark the third anniversary of the attack.



The ISIS-K bomber killed 13 U.S. service members, wounded dozens of others, and killed over 100 Afghans. Service members who were at Abbey Gate, including Vargas-Andrews, say the attack was preventable but that the rules of engagement were not clear and their superiors did not give the order to engage the bomber.

Vargas-Andrews posted on Instagram why it was important that Trump showed up at an event to honor the fallen 13. Vargas-Andrews sustained heavy injuries that included losing his right arm and left leg.

"Regardless of how you feel about [Trump] , it doesn't matter. He's still the one who showed up today at Arlington National Cemetery and took the time to partake in a ceremonious memorial commemorating the 13 Americans murdered that day in Kabul, Afghanistan. He is still the only one that showed up to take the time and talk with those families and friends there, myself included," he said.



"I'm grateful to be alive," Vargas-Andrews further explained. "A part of my heart will always be broken for what happened during that short time in Kabul, Afghanistan. My heart breaks for the entire generation of [Global War On Terror] Veterans and their families and friends affected by the Evacuation and the 20 years prior. But I don't regret what I've been through. I never will."

Vargas-Andrews made the post as the media reported on some others who have offered sharp criticisms, including profanity-laden rants, on Trump visiting Arlington National Cemetery.

"But on this day, a f****** treasonous traitor who tried to overthrow the government on January 6th, 2021. A convicted felon, an adjudicated rapist, liable for fraud, degenerate, misogynistic pig, lying grifter who pushed bibles and now pushing books about b***s*** and were allowed to go to Arlington National Cemetery on this special day and lay a wreath. What the f***? And who in the f*** allowed this m*****f*** to do that s*** and defecate on our fallen soldiers that are buried there?" Brad Berkwitt, a Navy veteran, said in a video that went viral on X and was reported on in Newsweek.

"You f****** MAGAt m*****f***ing veterans that are okay with this treasonous traitor, as I said, you all f****** service means nothing because the oath that I took and the f****** oath that you took you s****ed on," he continued, in what Newsweek described as an "impassioned critique."

