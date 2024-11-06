Mark Cuban and Cenk Uygur eat crow, acknowledge Trump's epic win amid continued silence from Harris

It became abundantly clear in the early hours Wednesday that Donald Trump's transition from America's 45th to 47th president was going to be difficult for those liberals fed in recent months a constant diet of alarmist rhetoric and fascist accusations by the Democratic press.

Some Harris boosters have, however, managed to handle Trump's landslide electoral victory better than others or, at the very least, than the vice president.

Just days after saying that "it's not a stretch to call Donald Trump a fascist" and that it would be "Armageddon" were the Republican to win, former "Shark Tank" star and Harris booster Mark Cuban went online to wish Trump well.

"Congrats @realDonaldTrump," tweeted Cuban. "You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well. #Godspeed."

'Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he's "hot stuff" but he's absolutely nothing.'

While some commentators signaled appreciation for Cuban's eagerness to congratulate the man he previously accused of fascistic tendencies, others seized upon Cuban's tweet to mock the billionaire.

A handful of critics suggested, for instance, that Cuban's recent suggestion on "The View" that Trump is never seen "around strong, intelligent women" helped mobilize women to vote for Kamala Harris' opponent.

According to NBC News exit polls from 10 key states, 44% of American women voted for Republican candidates. The New York Post noted that reflects a two-point increase among women from the 2020 election.

Trump responded at the time, "Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he's 'hot stuff' but he's absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don't surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong."

'He won this one.'

Libs of TikTok replied to Cuban's congratulatory message, "Thank you for your help with your closing comments about women!"

Another user wrote, "Couldn't have done it without you."

Unlike Cuban, Cenk Uygur, co-creator of "The Young Turks," was initially not so gracious in defeat.

"Donald Trump is going to be the 47th president of the United States," Uygur said in a flop sweat on his show.

"So buckle up. Brace for impact. We're going to have four years of anarchy and chaos. My prediction, which is not a bold one, is they're going to rob the place blind."

"I'm not a big fan of the establishment, but they put some brakes in the car for Donald Trump, and he's a guy who needed brakes," continued Uygur. "Now there will be no brakes in the car. Steve Bannon is back. All the ghouls and goblins of the first administration that stayed through all of his corrupt and ridiculous demands are back. None of the people who had any sanity are back."

Despite feverishly painting a picture of a nightmare situation under Trump, Uygur had a moment of clarity, stating, "We say that Donald Trump is unstable and unhinged, and I think that is true. But you know that old saying about how insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result? So how crazy are we if we just go back to the Joe Bidens, the Nancy Pelosis, the Chuck Schumers, the Kamala Harrises — the same — the Hillary Clintons — the same dumbass people who have been taking donor money, taking it and taking it, and delivering no results."

Uygur later composed himself and tweeted, "Trump and MAGA - congratulations. I hate it and I think it's huge mistake. But you won fair and square. Trump tried to steal the last election, but he won this one. And that's also democracy. If the American people want him back in, that's the final word! I believe in democracy."

Just after 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Kamala's Wins account on X tweeted, "BREAKING: The other team has more electoral votes."

Unlike Cuban, Uygur, and the Harris booster account, neither the vice president nor her campaign have acknowledged Trump's landslide victory as of midmorning on Wednesday — despite having spent years complaining about Trump doing the same in 2020.

