'MAJOR LOSER': Trump lashes out at Mark Cuban for disparaging remarks about women in Trump's inner circle

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban for saying that Trump doesn't have strong or intelligent women around him because he's intimidated by them.

Cuban, who has endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, criticized Trump while he was a guest on "The View" Thursday.

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them,” said Cuban.

While the comments infuriated many of the women on the Trump campaign, the former president put out a long statement bashing Cuban and defending his female entourage on Friday.

"Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s 'hot stuff' but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong," wrote Trump.

He went on to claim that Cuban would call him incessantly when Trump was in office until he told Cuban that he simply didn't have time for his calls.

"In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be!" Trump continued. "Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!"

Cuban's comments may have come from frustration at the Harris campaign that she is underperforming greatly among male voters. The gender gap has been blamed for Trump besting Harris in some polls in battleground states.

"All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement," Trump concluded.

