Mark Hamill and other unhinged Harris boosters join forces with Lincoln Project to sabotage NYC Trump rally

Democrats are trying to cancel or at the very least spoil President Donald Trump's upcoming campaign event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, further evidencing their desperation in the final weeks before the election and their hostility toward American freedoms.

New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, for instance, demanded last week that the arena dishonor its contract and cancel the Oct. 27 event, which he equated to a Nazi rally.

Hoylman-Sigal failed in depriving his fellow New Yorkers of an opportunity to engage in the democratic process and hear live from their candidate; however, Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway III and other establishmentarians hatched another scheme: implore fellow travelers to register for free tickets to the event.

The ostensible purpose of this plot is to ensure that fewer people will attend the rally or to maximize the number of agent provocateurs in the crowd.

On Oct. 9, George Conway tweeted, "Could someone post the sign-up link for TFG's big event at MSG? I think we should all go. Thx bye."

Conway was a one-time contender for possible Justice Department positions in the Trump administration who soured in the shadow of his successful then-wife, Trump's former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway. Deemed a "total loser" by Trump, Conway co-founded the Lincoln Project with a handful of former Republican operatives, including Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, Reed Galen, and John Weaver, who reportedly had a habit of sexually harassing young men online.

The Lincoln Project and its leadership has not only churned out pro-Harris content such as the recent "Be a Man, Vote for a Woman" ad and helped set the stage for the attempts on Trump's life with incendiary rhetoric — Wilson, for instance, told MSNBC's Chris Hayes in 2015 that the donor class will have to "go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump" — but staged a fake white supremacist rally in 2021 to smear then-candidate Glenn Youngkin ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election.

'Get 'em just in case.'

The co-founder of the false-flag outfit shared the link to the event on Monday, writing, "Enjoy!" — a message the Lincoln Project, which has spent years whining about supposed threats to democracy and election interference, subsequently amplified.

Numerous Harris boosters responded, indicating they had signed up to attend or intended to do so in hopes of denying a seat to someone who might sincerely wish to attend.

Trump critic and self-identified author Nancy Levine Stearns, for instance, boasted in reply to Conway that she had secured two tickets to the event.

John Sipher, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, was less subtle than others, writing, "Get 'em just in case. The only downside is a few empty seats."

Hollywood script-reader Mark Hamill similarly dumbed it down, tweeting, "Who would sign-up, then NOT go? (except everyone who puts country over party)," to which Conway replied, "Honestly I think we should go."

Instead of once again recommending a bullet for the presidential candidate shot by a Democratic donor, Rick Wilson sarcastically wrote, "Oh no. This is totally wrong to flood the zone on this. No one should do this."

Conway followed up by advertising the time of the event and various ways the rally could be accessed.

According to Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight polling, Kamala Harris is leading Trump in New York by over 13 points. While another successful Trump rally in New York City may not ultimately move the needle, it would nevertheless signal the survival of alternative viewpoints in the Democratic enclave.

