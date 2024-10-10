Dem lawmaker tries to cancel Trump rally with Nazi smear, but New Yorkers aren't taking it lying down

Despite their pro-democracy rhetoric, Democrats have worked tirelessly in recent months to rob Americans of a choice in this election and to silence Kamala Harris' opponent.

Democrats and their fellow travelers have, for instance, attempted to remove President Donald Trump from the ballot; threatened to disqualify Trump should he win the election; demanded that the media adopt a "consistent narrative" against him; and engaged in lawfare in hopes of landing the Republican in jail. A pair of Democratic donors allegedly even tried assassinating Harris' opponent, which nearly 3 in 10 Democrats polled apparently thought was worth the try.

New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a champion of keeping boys in girls' sports, further evidenced his party's hostility toward political freedom and the democratic process Wednesday, issuing a demand that Madison Square Garden cancel Trump's upcoming rally, equating the campaign event to a Nazi rally — and thereby smearing roughly half the electorate.

"I've confirmed with @TheGarden that they signed an agreement with Trump to hold a rally on October 27 at 3 pm at MSG, which is in my Senate district," Hoylman-Sigal wrote on X. "Let's be clear. Allowing Trump to hold an event at MSG is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939."

Blaze News senior editor and Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford noted, "A better comparison might have been Young Americans for Freedom's 1962 Madison Square Garden Rally, when those teenagers organized well over 18,000 attendees (and more outside) for a rally against global communism."

"New York liberals were shocked then how many of the kids rejected their tired ideas, but guys like Hoylman-Sigal don't actually know any history so they just prove their own intolerant bigotries by calling for anyone who opposes their own tired ideas to be shut down," added Bedford.

Hoylman-Sigal insinuated further that on the basis of imagined threats that it was necessary to compel a private institution to cancel a contract, thereby aiding the state in running roughshod over Americans' freedom of association and the freedom of speech.

"This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence," continued the Harris booster. "For the good of NYC and its residents, I demand @TheGarden keep our city safe by cancelling the Trump rally."

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, told the New York Post, "This is the same type of dangerous rhetoric that led to two assassination attempts on President Trump's life and has divided our country."

"This no-name New York State Senator should resign in disgrace over this egregious comment," continued Leavitt. "Meanwhile, President Trump will pack the house at Madison Square Garden on his nationwide tour to Make America Great Again."

New Yorkers expressed great displeasure with Hoylman-Sigal over his attempt to shut down an event and effectively silence opposition to the ruling party.

"This is a disgrace. If you had a shred of dignity you would remove this post and immediately apologize," tweeted the New York GOP. "Every elected Democrat should be asked on the record if they agree with this statement."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) wrote, "Kathy Hochul, Hakeem Jeffries, and the New York Democrat Party must immediately denounce this dangerous and unhinged rhetoric from this radical Leftist who has also been inexcusably silent when it comes to condemning antisemitism. President Trump has faced two assassination attempts due to this type of unhinged language."

Some critics noted that while Hoylman-Sigal is supposedly concerned about public safety and the good of New York residents, he was relatively silent in previous months when his fellow travelers were engaged in pro-Hamas and anti-Israeli demonstrations.

"What a terribly disgusting thing to say ... and by the way it's members of YOUR party who are running around our city with Hamas and Hezbollah flags, terrorizing Jews on college campuses," wrote Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.).

Robert Holden, New York City Council member for the 30th district, noted, "We've got actual Nazis shutting down our streets, covering their faces, yelling antisemitic slurs, even chasing & assaulting Jews, but a lawful, organized political rally, working with law enforcement, is a 'Nazi rally'? This is reckless & dangerous rhetoric from an elected [official]."

Even some of Hoylman-Sigal's peers in the New York Senate thought his remarks were beyond the pale.

New York state Sen. Rob Ortt, for instance, responded with three tweets of his own, writing, "Referring to a peaceful rally for the leading candidate for President of the United States as a 'Nazi Rally' is not only a disgusting comparison, it is a gross escalation of the dangerous rhetoric in the wake of two direct attempts on President Donald Trump's life."

"It is especially rich coming from someone who couldn’t find the courage to call out actual anti-Semites terrorizing college campuses and Jewish students in his district. This is the first time I recall Senator Hoylman Sigal expressing any concern for public safety," continued Ortt. "This type of hateful, condescending speech from wealthy liberals in Manhattan is exactly why the silent majority will deliver a victory for [Donald Trump] on November 5th."

Hoylman-Sigal issued his demand just days after Trump joined Jewish Americans in New York City to commemorate the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

