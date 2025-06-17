Massie, Dems seek to limit presidential war-making authority amid talk of Iranian regime change

President Donald Trump's track record and repeated commitment to keeping the nation out of "endless wars" suggest that he does not have the interventionist reflex common to most of his predecessors.

Some lawmakers in Washington nevertheless appear uncertain amid the chatter about Iranian regime change, the recent buildup of U.S. forces in the region, the threat of an Iranian attack warranting American retaliation, and Trump's recent remarks — "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"



There is now a bipartisan effort underway to limit President Donald Trump's ability to commit the United States to military actions without congressional approval.

Background

Israel launched an attack Thursday on Iran, hammering its nuclear facilities, taking out many of its air defense systems, and eliminating top Iranian military officials.

Iran responded to the apparent decapitation strike with missile and drone attacks, and the two nations have exchanged deadly fire in the days since, threatening to put President Donald Trump's nuclear deal permanently out of reach.



Although the Trump administration initially stressed that the Israeli attacks were undertaken unilaterally and that the U.S. "was not involved" — a message the State Department recently emphasized in a directive to all of its embassies and consular ports — there are indications of foreknowledge and possibly even coordination on the part of Washington.

Regardless of its previous involvement, the U.S. has helped Israel shoot down Iranian missiles and drones and appears now to be preparing for another Middle Eastern engagement.

White House spokesman Alex Pfeiffer clarified Monday evening that American forces are not presently attacking Iran but are rather "maintaining their defensive posture."

Echoes of 2003

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth indicated that over the weekend, he "directed the deployment of additional capabilities to the United Central Command Area of Responsibility." The USS Nimitz — set to be decommissioned next year — is among the warships now headed to the Persian Gulf along with a number of refueling planes.

While bolstering America's military presence in the region, Trump nevertheless expressed hope for a peaceful resolution on Monday.

'Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign.'

Before leaving the G7 summit in Canada early to deal with the Iranian matter, Trump told reporters, "As I've been saying, I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen, but a deal will be signed, and I think Iran is foolish not to sign."

The Wall Street Journal indicated that Iran is desperate for a deal, telling Washington and Jerusalem through intermediaries that it wants an end to the hostilities — something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly not presently interested in — and that it is ready to negotiate so long as the U.S. stays out of the fight.

"The Iranians know the U.S. is supporting Israel in its defense, and they are sure the U.S. is supporting Israel logistically," an Arab official told the Journal. "But they want guarantees the U.S. won't join the attacks."

The president appeared less hopeful Monday night, writing, "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

'What we're likely looking at is yet another nation-building exercise in the Middle East.'

The evacuation notice came a day after Netanyahu indicated that regime change "could certainly be the result" of the escalating conflict, which he framed as an "opportunity"; several hours after exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Monday that it was a "matter of time" before the Iranian regime was overthrown; and shortly after Netanyahu said Israel was "doing what we need to do" when asked about plans to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and other lawmakers on the Hill began speaking as though America's direct involvement in the conflict was a forgone conclusion.

"Israel has formally requested a direct US intervention in its war against Iran," Sohrab Ahmari, the Iranian American editor of Compact, noted in an essay on X. "What we're likely looking at is yet another nation-building exercise in the Middle East — except on a much vaster and more complex scale than anything attempted in the post-9/11 wars. In other words: another decade or two wasted in the Middle East. If you don't want that, pray for rapid de-escalation."

On Monday, Trump told reporters on Air Force One he was looking for "an end. A real end. Not a ceasefire — an end."

Another attempt to handcuff the president

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — whom Trump said earlier this year "SHOULD BE PRIMARIED" — tweeted Monday evening, "This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution."

"I'm introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement," continued Massie. "I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution."

Massie's initial pitch drew commitments from numerous Democrats, including California Rep. Ro Khanna, who wrote, "Are you with the neocons who led us into Iraq or do you stand with the American people?"

Sen. Tim Kaine, the Virginia Democrat who was Hillary Clinton's running mate in her most recent failed presidential bid, also took action Monday aimed at barring Trump from potentially embroiling the U.S. in a Middle Eastern conflict.

Kaine's war powers resolution would require a debate and a vote prior to the use of military force against Iran.

"It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the United States," Kaine said in a statement. "I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another endless conflict."

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) also introduced legislation with several other Democrats Monday that would prohibit the use of federal funds for any use of military force in or against Iran without specific congressional authorization, stating, "Another war in the Middle East could cost countless lives, waste trillions more dollars and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, and more displacement."



Blaze News reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

