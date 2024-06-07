Thomas Massie to co-moderate presidential debate — but so far, Trump and Biden aren't slated to participate

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky will co-moderate a presidential debate next month at the FreedomFest conference, but while President Joe Biden and former Presdient Donald Trump have both been invited, neither of them are currently slated to participate.

Confirmed participants include Libertarian Chase Oliver, Jill Stein of the Green Party, and Randall Terry of the Constitution Party, according to the Free & Equal Elections Foundation, which also noted that Trump, Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Cornel West have also been invited.

'It's a dream come true to co-moderate ... w/Congressional Powerhouse @MassieforKY ... '

"I look forward to moderating the Free & Equal Presidential Debate @TheFreedomFest on July 12 from 5 PM to 7 PM PDT at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Seven candidates have been invited and three have already accepted," Massie tweeted.

The lawmaker will moderate the debate with Free & Equal Elections Foundation founder and chair Christina Tobin.

"It's a dream come true to co-moderate @FreeandEqual's presidential debate at @TheFreedomFest w/Congressional Powerhouse @MassieforKY helping us lift the veil & provide people of this country open & honest discussions about the choice they have in our electoral process!" Tobin tweeted.

Trump and Biden are slated to debate later this month and then again in September. The debate later this month will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Massie, who supported an unsuccessful push to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson from the speakership earlier this year, has indicated that he will not vote for Johnson to remain in the leadership post in the future. "Hell or high water, I won’t vote for him," Massie said, according to NBC News.

