Jewish Rep. Max Miller says man endangered him and threatened his family while waving Palestinian flag: 'We know who you are'

Republican Rep. Max Miller of Ohio described on social media an alleged death threat against him and his family that he claimed was made by a man waving a Palestinian flag.

Miller, who is Jewish as well as a U.S. Marine veteran, posted a video describing the incident where an anti-Israel man tried to get his attention as he was driving and then ran him off the road.

'Some unhinged, deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road when he couldn't get my attention to show me a Palestinian flag.'

"Let's make something abundantly clear to anyone who needs to see this, which apparently, is a lot of people," said Miller.

"If you have an issue with a legislator, your city councilman, your mayor, anyone like that, the appropriate thing to do is to reach out to them for a phone call to set up a meeting at one of our district offices. What is not OK is to assault anyone, whether you're a member of Congress or anybody else within our district, while you are driving to work," he added.

"This morning as I was driving to work, some unhinged, deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road when he couldn't get my attention to show me a Palestinian flag," Miller said, "not to mention, 'Death to Israel,' death to me, that he wanted to kill me and my family!"

He went on to thank God that no one else was in the vehicle to experience the incident, including his daughter.

"We know exactly who you are. I have gone about my day. I have carried on my meetings. And we will not hide, and I will continue to fight against anti-Semitism, islamophobia, and all other forms of hate," Miller added.

In the post, he said that he had filed a report with the U.S. Capitol Police as well as local law enforcement.

"We know who this person is and he will face justice," he wrote.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The leadership of House Democrats issued a joint statement to condemn the alleged attack.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the attack on Congressman Max Miller and his family and are thankful they are safe," the statement read. "The rise in political violence in this country is unacceptable. This is a moment of crisis that requires Congress to act decisively in order to ensure the safety of every single member who serves in the People’s House."

The reported incident is especially concerning only a week after two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses were brutally attacked at their homes by a man dressed up like a police officer. One lawmaker and his wife were killed, while the other couple narrowly survived.

The suspect has since been captured, and much of the evidence in the case points to a political motivation for the attacks.

