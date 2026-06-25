Meet the Democrat senator whose donors have been bankrolling his 'luxury lifestyle'

Democrat Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) has made the rising cost of living a centerpiece of his political identity.

"The average Super Bowl ticket now costs $6,773. That's not just a game — it's a luxury bill," he wrote on X in February. "For too many working Americans, seeing the biggest sporting event in person would take ... months of rent just to afford one ticket."

'He's using campaign cash to live a luxury lifestyle.'

Federal campaign finance records reviewed by Politico show donor money has been footing the bill for his travel.

Gallego, who has campaigned as a working-class fighter from Phoenix, has spent liberally across two donor-funded accounts — on luxury resorts, private jet flights, family trips to Disney parks, and repeated personal reimbursements.

Twenty days after launching his Senate campaign, Gallego and then-Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) used their joint fundraising committee, Swallego Victory Fund, to attend and host a Super Bowl LVII fundraiser in Glendale, Arizona, Politico reported. Filings show the committee spent $34,700 on "event tickets" and $2,700 at the Henry, a Phoenix restaurant.



The fund raised $56,505 total and dissolved Jan. 1, 2025.

Swalwell later resigned amid sexual assault and harassment allegations from multiple women, which he called "false." Gallego said he did not know about Swalwell's alleged behavior, but the joint committee leaves their finances and names linked in the public record.

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Records show Gallego has tapped his leadership PAC and main campaign committee for more than $18,000 in child care reimbursements since 2019 — including $400 to an individual Politico identified as his wife's mother for babysitting — with his wife, three kids, and au pair joining him on the road at donors' expense.



"He just spends his campaign account like it's his personal slush fund," a person granted anonymity told Politico. "He's using campaign cash to live a luxury lifestyle."

Gallego pushed back. "This is not breaking news," he told Politico.

"Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the White House alike regularly travel with their wives and children, as is permitted by the FEC." Leadership PACs have broad latitude under FEC rules as long as spending has some fundraising function.

Gallego's JUNTOS PAC records reviewed by Blaze News reveal additional spending: nine payments totaling $115,000 to Wheels Up, a private jet membership company, listed as "fundraising consulting services"; more than $60,000 at the Phoenician, a luxury Scottsdale resort; three payments totaling roughly $10,200 to the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton in Puerto Rico; and a single staffer who received more than $54,000 in reimbursements, including a $43,847 payment for "travel and catering."



Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) asked Senate leadership in April to investigate Gallego over allegations "sexual in nature" and potential campaign finance violations. His office called them "right-wing conspiracy theories." Senate Majority Leader John Thune confirmed that the matter was referred to the Senate Ethics Committee.

Gallego has since established a legal defense fund in May.

"He is one of the most vetted candidates after his tough 2024 campaign," said Jacques Petit, a spokesperson for Gallego.

The drip of revelations arrives at a delicate moment. Gallego is among Democrats eyeing a potential 2028 presidential bid, alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sen. Gallego did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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